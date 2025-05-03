Over 700 Epson projectors transform walls into moving, responsive works of living digital art

teamLab Phenomena redefines immersive art by blending environmental feedback with human interaction

Wet and Dry zones let visitors shape, touch, and move through responsive visual landscapes

The largest digital art experience in the world has been unveiled in Abu Dhabi, showcasing a fusion of interactive storytelling, cutting-edge projection, and immersive design.

Over 700 Epson projectors were integrated into the expansive 17,000-square-metre teamLab Phenomena exhibition to create a visual landscape that turns art into a dynamic environment reacting to its surroundings.

The launch event matched the exhibition’s scale, featuring 6,000 synchronized drones lighting up the sky in what is believed to be the region’s largest aerial display, accompanied by a special musical composition from Italian pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi.

Technology meets environment in living art

teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi Highlight Video - YouTube Watch On

The exhibition features two sections: the Wet Zone and the Dry Zone. Through fluid-like digital environments that react to touch and motion, visitors can have up-close, personal experiences with changing landscapes in the Wet Zone.

Conversely, the Dry Zone encourages movement through interactive areas where artwork changes in real time in response to each visitor's presence.

The artworks are not simple static objects but phenomena shaped by the environment itself. This dynamic quality is what makes teamLab’s work unique and places immense demands on the visual hardware powering it.

“Even if people immerse themselves physically into the artwork, the artwork will remain intact, capable of naturally restoring itself even if disrupted,” said teamLab founder, Toshiyuki Inoko.

To meet the technical demands of this exhibition, Epson supplied an array of high-brightness projectors, showcasing not just creative brilliance but also what the best business projectors and best portable projector solutions can achieve when integrated with immersive design.

This effort is not a standalone attraction. It forms part of a larger vision for the Saadiyat Cultural District, which is set to include institutions like the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the future Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, and the Zayed National Museum.

“teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi is a groundbreaking cultural landmark that redefines immersive art experiences on a global scale,” said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

The visual fidelity and real-time responsiveness of teamLab Phenomena could not be realized without advanced projection and display systems. In a digital art space this large and complex, having powerful computer systems is essential for backstage coordination and real-time content control.