Singapore’s skyline becomes a glowing canvas celebrating both national history and brand identity

Three world records mark this as one of the boldest projection shows ever attempted

UOB’s digital storytelling fuses tradition, future, and corporate legacy through a six-minute visual narrative

A skyscraper in Singapore has become the canvas for a record-breaking projection mapping display which spans an astonishing 250 million pixels.

The UOB Plaza 1 building, standing 280 meters tall, is hosting a series of intricate projections marking two major milestones: Singapore’s 60th year of independence and the 90th anniversary of UOB Bank.

The show has set three Guinness World Records: for the largest light output in a projected image, the longest temporary architectural projection, and the highest projection on a building.

More than just a technical spectacle

At 5.85 million lumens, the light output is exceptional by any standard, dwarfing even the brightest and best business projector on the market.

Although the sheer scale and brightness are attention-grabbing, the projections also aim to tell a story.

“The projection showcase is our way of giving back – offering a record-breaking visual spectacle for the community, both for those who are based here and those visiting from overseas, to enjoy and to celebrate our shared journey,” said Janet Young, UOB's head of group channels, digitalisation, strategic communications and brand.

Among the projected content is Majulah Singapura, an artwork by local artist Sam Lo, highlighting the country’s multicultural roots and collective resilience.

The SG60 logo slowly transforms into the UOB90 logo, reflecting the intersection of national progress and corporate legacy.

Adapted from winning entries of the UOB Painting of the Year competition, Singapore’s longest-running art contest, the projection includes 30 works grouped into three categories: Timeless, Contemporary 1, and Contemporary 2.

These rotate across the week, with all artworks shown together on Friday and Saturday nights.

The reinterpretation of these pieces into animated visuals on a building façade suggests a modern alternative to traditional exhibitions.

It is, without question, a technical marvel, yet also a reminder that large-scale displays remain highly site-specific.

Their impact is immense but also fleeting, tied to infrastructure, planning, and corporate objectives as much as artistic intent.

The projection runs nightly until August 9, 2025.

Via Avinteractive