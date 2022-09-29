Razer's Steam Deck competitor is using Xbox Cloud Gaming to get ahead

Audio player loading…

Razer, Qualcomm and Verizon are looking to make a splash in the gaming handheld space with the Razer Edge 5G.

This Android-powered portable device looks set to compete with Valve's Steam Deck, and will let players download games locally or stream them via cloud-based services like Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Much more isn't known about the Razer Edge 5G at this stage. But Verizon has confirmed (opens in new tab) the handheld will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 gaming platform. This same chipset was teased by Qualcomm last year, and seems to support up to 4K resolution at 60fps. But at the time, it was being used as a developer-only platform and wasn't commercially available.

Promising specs, then, but it remains to be seen if this'll pan out for the Razer Edge 5G. Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer for more details. Verizon's George Koroneos has confirmed that more details will be revealed at RazerCon, happening on Saturday, October 15.

BREAKING: @Verizon, @Razer and @Qualcomm are teaming up on the world's first 5G mobile gaming handheld—Razer Edge 5G! It will allow you to play your favorite games regardless of whether you are gaming in the cloud, on an app or streaming from your console. https://t.co/TYPw5xFyeF pic.twitter.com/F9Vg3CfABlSeptember 28, 2022 See more

A handheld to keep an eye on?

I'm cautiously optimistic about the Razer Edge 5G. But it'll need to seriously impress, as it's entering a space that's dominated by both Steam Deck and the Nintendo Switch. Plus we're starting to see more gaming handhelds enter the space, too, like the Logitech G Cloud.

In fact, Logitech's device looks to achieve similar goals to that of the Razer Edge 5G. It, too, supports the Xbox Game Pass ecosystem, but lacks 5G functionality and local storage.

One thing that Razer's device may have going for it over the competition, though, is that it may feature adaptive triggers. The teaser video briefly emphasizes the handheld's trigger buttons, activating a fancy graphic when squeezed. It could just be a pretty animation, but to me it hints that the Razer Edge 5G's triggers could be similar in functionality to those of the DualSense Wireless Controller for PS5.

We'll know more about the Razer Edge 5G in just a couple of weeks at the full RazerCon reveal. Hopefully the device will land in a reasonable price bracket. The Steam Deck is certainly ruling the handheld conversation right now. So it might be wise for Razer and Verizon to offer their device at a slightly more affordable price point.