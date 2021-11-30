Live
Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit 2021 live blog: the next big phone chip and more
We're live at the big event to bring you all the latest
By James Peckham last updated
Some of the biggest upcoming phones of 2022 are likely to feature the next-gen chipset from Qualcomm, and we're set to hear about it today during the first part of the company's Tech Summit 2021 event.
Qualcomm has confirmed its next-gen chipset won't be called the Snapdragon 898, as some had previously expected. Instead, the company is changing up its name for its flagship platform and we've yet to find out what it'll be called.
Flights and accommodation for this launch event were funded by Qualcomm, but the views reflect the writer's own honest opinion.
That's one of the announcements we expect to hear today, but we're also anticipating news on the new chipset and maybe even some confirmations from phone manufacturers on whether each plans to use the new platform.
We're live at the Tech Summit 2021 event in Hawaii, and we'll be bringing you all the latest news throughout the day. The keynote kicks off at 3PM PST, 6PM EST, 11PM GMT (or 10AM AEDT on Wednesday December 1).
Before that, we'll be talking you through some of the rumored features for the next-gen chipset and everything else we've heard about it so far.
You can watch along with the big keynote using the YouTube embed below. The event is set to start at 3PM PST, 6PM EST, 11PM GMT (or 10AM AEDT on Wednesday December 1).
Expect this live blog to fully kick into gear then when we start to hear announcements on stage from Qualcomm. We'll be typing as fast as we can to give you the latest from the show.
Welcome to our Tech Summit 2021 coverage where you'll be among the first to hear about everything that happens at today's keynote.
If you're interested in what features may debut on 2022 Android smartphones, this is the place to be. We expect this next chipset to feature in flagship handsets from a whole variety of top-end phone makers.
Qualcomm has confirmed it'll be revealing its new premium tier mobile platform today, although we don't know its name. Qualcomm says we can expect announcements in "AI, gaming, and connectivity".
