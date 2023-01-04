Best car tech at CES 2023: camouflaged EVs, self-driving sedans, backseat VR and more

CES is the world’s largest technology trade show – a stage for the biggest names in TVs, computing and smartphones to debut their upcoming consumer products. But in recent years, the Las Vegas-based event has also played host to major automotive announcements from the likes of Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Volkswagen.

It’s no wonder, though, that cars have become such a regular fixture of CES given the sheer amount of technology piled into new and existing models, many of which are fully electric nowadays, and even household names in other industries are beginning to dip their toes into automotive development (looking at you, Sony).

CES 2023 is set to feature more big-name automakers than ever, and below, we’ve put together a manufacturer-by-manufacturer roundup of what to expect – and what’s already been announced – at this year’s Sin City technology expo.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes debuted an Avatar-inspired concept car at CES 2020 (Image credit: Mercedes)

Mercedes has confirmed its attendance at CES 2023, where it’ll be focusing on “innovations that give back time, make life easier and generate excitement” under the umbrella theme of “Tech to Desire.”

By the sounds of things, the German automaker will be making dedicated announcements concerning all three pillars of that message. For instance, we’ll be hearing how new developments across in-car audio, streaming and entertainment will “generate customer excitement,” while a new, Metaverse-based manufacturing partnership with NVIDIA will see Mercedes digitize a portion of its production process to “make life easier” for its designers.

No new vehicle announcements seem to be on the horizon for Mercedes at CES, though.

Volkswagen

Promotional imagery for the VW ID.7 sedan (Image credit: Volkswagen )

Volkswagen kicked off its CES 2023 celebrations early by unveiling a brand new model in its ID family of electric vehicles, the ID.7 electric sedan, ahead of the event.

Based on Volkswagen’s already-revealed Aero3 concept sedan, the ID.7 is expected to achieve an all-electric range of 700 km, boast an augmented reality (AR) heads-up display and be ready to hit roads by 2026. The most exciting feature of the upcoming car, though, is its paint job (or rather, its digital camouflage), which lights up at the driver's command and changes in time with the car’s sound system.

Sure, that all sounds (and looks) a little wacky, but VW says the wrap is meant as “an interactive feature [that] symbolizes the next step in the digitalization of the future flagship model of Volkswagen’s EV family." Right.

BMW

BMW debuted its iX Flow color-changing technology at CES 2022 (Image credit: BMW)

We’re not entirely sure what BMW plans to exhibit at this year’s CES trade show, though we know CEO Oliver Zipse will be delivering a keynote address to "showcase how the future of mobility can merge the real and virtual worlds, and present BMW's vision of the 'ultimate digital driving machine'."

If we were a betting publication (we’re not), we’d wager that BMW will introduce a new model in its ever-expanding i lineup – which might have something to do with a mysterious new AI assistant called Dee (opens in new tab) – and tell us more about the amazing color-changing technology it debuted at CES 2022 .

Audi

Audi hopes to bring VR experiences to the backseat of your car (Image credit: Audi)

Like the other big-name German automakers, Audi will be appearing at CES 2023 – though the brand with the four rings will be turning its attention to virtual reality (VR) technology.

Back in 2019, Audi announced plans to use holoride technology to transform its vehicles into an experience platform for VR. According to the company, its e-tron and e-tron Sportback models are now “holoride-ready”, and CES visitors will be able to sample a new VR game through “experience rides” on the trade show floor. We'll update this section once we've tried out the game for ourselves.

Stellantis

Stellantis has debuted its Synthesis interior concept (Image credit: Stellantis)

Stellantis, which owns Chrysler, Peugeot, Vauxhall and Fiat, has already announced a Star Trek-style interior concept ahead of its appearance at this year’s CES event.

The brand’s two-seat Synthesis concept is intended to show off several upcoming Stellantis technologies – including STLA Cockpit, STLA Brain and STLA AutoDrive – with Chrysler set to become the first beneficiary of these future-facing interior features.

History suggests that outlandish concepts such as Synthesis are worth taking with a hefty pinch of salt – we’re not likely to see a real-life manifestation of this setup any time soon – but Stellantis’ bold ambition bodes well for the myriad vehicles currently in production at Peugeot, Vauxhall and Fiat.

Volvo

Volvo is targeting a 2024 release for its new Volvo electric SUV (Image credit: Volvo)

Volvo has already showcased its seven-seater EX90 electric SUV at CES 2023, which the Swedish manufacturer describes as its “smartest vehicle yet.”

The car will also usher Volvo into “a new era for safety” thanks to its long-range lidar, five radars, eight cameras and 16 ultrasonic sensors designed to react when the driver isn’t paying attention to the road. According to Volvo, the EX90’s lidar sensor will arrive as standard on all EX90s and can detect small objects “approximately two football fields ahead in day or night, and even at highway speed.” Neat.

Honda / Sony

Sony debuted its Vision-S 02 concept at CES 2022 (Image credit: Sony)

Honda and Sony joined forces in 2022 to form a new automotive company, Sony-Honda Mobility, and the burgeoning manufacturer will be unveiling its first electric vehicle at CES 2023.

The car is expected to resemble Sony’s Vision-S sedan prototype, which originally appeared at CES 2021 and returned at last year’s show in a slightly updated form. The EV is also rumored to be in some way linked to the company’s PS5 games console. Might we be able to boot up God of War Ragnarok from the comfort of a mobile recliner? Let’s hope the experience is better than that time we played Deathloop in a Honda e (never again).