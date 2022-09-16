Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070: everything we know about Nvidia's next graphics card

Audio player loading…

The Nvidia RTX 4070 doesn't get as much attention or buzz as Nvidia's next-gen flagship card, the Nvidia RTX 4090, but it's possible the most important card of the entire Nvidia Lovelace launch lineup.

With the Nvidia GTC 2022 event on September 20 right around the corner, were hoping to at least see an announcement of this new midrange graphics card, especially since the Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070 is – in our expert opinion – the best graphics card on the market for most people other than the Nvidia RTX GeForce 3060 Ti.

And given many of the rumors we've heard of the RTX 4070, we're expecting a remarkably powerful graphics card, possibly even more powerful than the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080.

All of this is rumor and speculation at this point though, so it remains to be seen how this card stacks up against the best Nvidia GeForce graphics cards on the market, but there are a lot of things we've heard that make this the one graphics card that we're most interested in seeing in the coming weeks and months.

Nvidia RTX 4070: Cut to the chase

What is it? Nvidia's next-gen "midrange" graphics card.

Nvidia's next-gen "midrange" graphics card. When will it be available? It might launch as soon as January 2023

It might launch as soon as January 2023 What will it cost? Given inflation, likely slightly higher than the RTX 3070

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Most of the upcoming Lovelace-series graphics cards, with the exception of the GeForce RTX 4090, might be launching in January 2023 .

Before it was thought that the GeForce RTX 4070 would have a mid-November 2022 launch due to rumors from Kopite7kimi of the 4090 launching in July or August. But since that’s clearly not the case, the 4090 possibly launching in late 2022 is more likely which leaves the rest of the 4000-series to launch in early 2023.

Nvidia RTX 4070: Price

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Rumors concerning a definite price point for the 4000-series have been even more sparse than a release window.

The major and most obvious reason would be due to the increased specs of the 4070, which all but demands a higher price. And since there’s a current inflation crisis going on across the globe, including in the US, the MSRP of the GeForce RTX 4070 will most likely be higher than the 3070.

Nvidia RTX 4070: Specs

Though we don’t have any reports or rumors confirming major specs for the GeForce RTX 4070, we might be able to infer some information based on what was rumored about its wattage.