I can't believe I almost just checked out my Prime Day shopping basket without adding these 17 home essentials under $30
Home management for less
It's nearly over – the Prime Day deals will be ending in a matter of hours, meaning you've got very little time left to check out your shopping basket, having spent all week mulling things over. But wait; if you're anything like me, you'll have forgotten all of the simple things that are essential around the home.
Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to check some tasks off your to-do list; from sorting out drawer organizers to reconfiguring your TV setup and even giving your refrigerator a good clean.
All kinds of helpful essentials go on sale during Prime Day in addition to the raft of big-ticket items on discount, but I've hand-picked the deals I think we all need to shop in the sales.
Amazon Prime Day home essentials
This is a hugely popular gadget that you'll question how you ever lived without. For just $22.61, you'll be able to not only open or close your garage door with the touch of a button, but you can also check the status from anywhere.
This is one of those "I didn't know it existed, so I didn't know I needed it" products for me; I am apparently a veritable buffet for mosquitoes, so this will be coming with me everywhere I go. It's rated 4 stars by Amazon customers, with some noting it doesn't work so well in windy environments, but otherwise, it's solid.
I've previously owned a different brand's deodorizer, and I don't know how I'd live without it now. Well, I do, because it broke the other week, and my life is now stinky fridge hell. Purriko's model has over 8,000 reviews and a 4-star rating, so I've got high hopes.
The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution and is also on sale for just $24.99, thanks to Amazon's 50% discount. It's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.
You can also score the cheaper Fire TV Stick HD for $17.99 (was $34.99) at Amazon.
Loop Quiet 2 are super comfortable, offering 24dB noise reduction that will help you stay focused and protect your ears even in loud environments. If you can't afford the more costly Loop Sleep earplugs, these are immensely comfortable even for side-sleepers.
Amazon Prime Day is an excellent opportunity to stock up on household essentials, including batteries, which are a must-have for the upcoming school year and holidays. The retailer has a 32-pack of AA Energizer batteries for only $13.29, which is the lowest price I've ever seen.
The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget, and thanks to Prime Day, it's on sale for only $19.99 – a record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.
You can also get a four-pack on sale for $64.99, which comes down to just $16 an AirTag.
The Anker 5-in-1 USB-C hub is the perfect office companion. Speedy 5 Gbps data transfer across three ports, a 4K HDMI hookup, and 85W pass-through charging. Just don't lend it to your coworkers, or you'll likely never see it again.
Again, it's a "wow, how did I live without this?" kind of situation. This 1300mAh battery palm-sized pump earned itself a 4.3-star rating from thousands of customers, providing a more compact way to suction out your storage bags.
Once again, we're seeing this easy-to-use home security cam drop down to its lowest price, thanks to this fantastic 50% discount. You're getting a lot for under $20 here, with 1080p HD video, two-way audio, a built-in spotlight, a wide field of view, and the option to pair it with a weather-resistant adaptor to use it outdoors. There's also motion detection, app integration, and it works with Alexa, too.
Alternatively, the Ring Indoor Cam is now $29.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon.
The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 115,000 positive reviews and was a best-seller at last year's Prime Day sale. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables. Today's deal brings the price down to just $24.95.
There's an electric alternative I'd recommend which is actually cheaper, albeit with a lower capacity; the Hamilton Beach Mini Food Processor, now $13.99 (was $24.95) at Amazon.
My top pick for the best cheap Prime Day deal is the best-selling Kasa Smart Light Bulb, available for just $6.99, making it a must-buy. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled remotely via the Kasa app, and it is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use your voice to control your lights.
Add smart capabilities to any device in your home with the best-selling Amazon Smart Plug on sale for just $12.99. With over 500,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the smart plug works seamlessly with Amazon Alexa, allowing you to control lights and appliances with just your voice.
This is the one item I buy every Prime Day: Crest's 3D Whitestrips. The best-selling teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale, and today's deal brings the price down to just $29.99 - $2 shy of the record low. You get 48 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips so that you can have a whiter smile in no time.
Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Prime Day deals include the all-new Echo Pop for just $21.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.
LifeStraw's personal water filter has become a breakout star during holiday sales, such as Prime Day, and Amazon has the nifty device on sale for just $9.95 — the lowest-ever price. Perfect for camping or hiking, the handheld LifeStraw filters bacteria and parasites to provide clean and safe drinking water.
Amazon's Prime Day sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 - a return to its record-low price. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and packs infrared night video, two-way audio, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.
Josephine Watson (@JosieWatson) is TechRadar's Managing Editor - Lifestyle. Josephine is an award-winning journalist (PPA 30 under 30 2024), having previously written on a variety of topics, from pop culture to gaming and even the energy industry, joining TechRadar to support general site management. She is a smart home nerd, champion of TechRadar's sustainability efforts as well and an advocate for internet safety and education. She has used her position to fight for progressive approaches towards diversity and inclusion, mental health, and neurodiversity in corporate settings. Generally, you'll find her fiddling with her smart home setup, watching Disney movies, playing on her Switch, or rewatching the extended edition of Lord of the Rings... again.
