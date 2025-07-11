It's nearly over – the Prime Day deals will be ending in a matter of hours, meaning you've got very little time left to check out your shopping basket, having spent all week mulling things over. But wait; if you're anything like me, you'll have forgotten all of the simple things that are essential around the home.

• Shop Amazon's full Prime Day sale

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to check some tasks off your to-do list; from sorting out drawer organizers to reconfiguring your TV setup and even giving your refrigerator a good clean.

All kinds of helpful essentials go on sale during Prime Day in addition to the raft of big-ticket items on discount, but I've hand-picked the deals I think we all need to shop in the sales.

Amazon Prime Day home essentials

Chamberlain Smart Garage Control: was $29.98 now $22.61 at Amazon This is a hugely popular gadget that you'll question how you ever lived without. For just $22.61, you'll be able to not only open or close your garage door with the touch of a button, but you can also check the status from anywhere.

Thermacell E-Series Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller : was $34.99 now $20.99 at Amazon This is one of those "I didn't know it existed, so I didn't know I needed it" products for me; I am apparently a veritable buffet for mosquitoes, so this will be coming with me everywhere I go. It's rated 4 stars by Amazon customers, with some noting it doesn't work so well in windy environments, but otherwise, it's solid.

Purriko Refrigerator Deodorizer: was $27.99 now $23.99 at Amazon I've previously owned a different brand's deodorizer, and I don't know how I'd live without it now. Well, I do, because it broke the other week, and my life is now stinky fridge hell. Purriko's model has over 8,000 reviews and a 4-star rating, so I've got high hopes.

Loop Quiet 2: was £20.95 now £16.95 at Amazon Loop Quiet 2 are super comfortable, offering 24dB noise reduction that will help you stay focused and protect your ears even in loud environments. If you can't afford the more costly Loop Sleep earplugs, these are immensely comfortable even for side-sleepers.

Energizer AA Batteries Alkaline Power, 32 Count: was $19.98 now $13.29 at Amazon Amazon Prime Day is an excellent opportunity to stock up on household essentials, including batteries, which are a must-have for the upcoming school year and holidays. The retailer has a 32-pack of AA Energizer batteries for only $13.29, which is the lowest price I've ever seen.

Save 24% Anker 5-in-1 USB-C hub: was $25 now $19 at Amazon The Anker 5-in-1 USB-C hub is the perfect office companion. Speedy 5 Gbps data transfer across three ports, a 4K HDMI hookup, and 85W pass-through charging. Just don't lend it to your coworkers, or you'll likely never see it again.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 115,000 positive reviews and was a best-seller at last year's Prime Day sale. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables. Today's deal brings the price down to just $24.95. There's an electric alternative I'd recommend which is actually cheaper, albeit with a lower capacity; the Hamilton Beach Mini Food Processor, now $13.99 (was $24.95) at Amazon.

Kasa Smart Light Bulb: was $16.99 now $6.99 at Amazon My top pick for the best cheap Prime Day deal is the best-selling Kasa Smart Light Bulb, available for just $6.99, making it a must-buy. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled remotely via the Kasa app, and it is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use your voice to control your lights.

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Amazon Add smart capabilities to any device in your home with the best-selling Amazon Smart Plug on sale for just $12.99. With over 500,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the smart plug works seamlessly with Amazon Alexa, allowing you to control lights and appliances with just your voice.

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45.99 now $29.99 at Amazon This is the one item I buy every Prime Day: Crest's 3D Whitestrips. The best-selling teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale, and today's deal brings the price down to just $29.99 - $2 shy of the record low. You get 48 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips so that you can have a whiter smile in no time.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $21.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Prime Day deals include the all-new Echo Pop for just $21.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter: was $17.49 now $9.95 at Amazon LifeStraw's personal water filter has become a breakout star during holiday sales, such as Prime Day, and Amazon has the nifty device on sale for just $9.95 — the lowest-ever price. Perfect for camping or hiking, the handheld LifeStraw filters bacteria and parasites to provide clean and safe drinking water.