Prime Day may be a great time for getting a cheap laptop or a new TV - but what about all those little products you always find you need, but never pick up during the summer sale?

With that in mind, I've picked up some of my absolute office essentials I'll definitely be buying over Prime Day, from pens, printer paper, and printer ink to headsets and screen wipes.

Better yet, even ahead of the sales, I'm seeing awesome discounts like the Moleskine Classic Notebook, which is now $10.35 (was $20.52) and the Wolfbox MF50 Electric Air Duster, down from $40 to $34 - this is a pretty powerful device and a great alternative to buying loads of cans of compressed air.

Check out my top picks below. They may not be the most exciting products you'll find in this year's Prime Day deals, but for me, they're a lot more useful in the long run. And it's all the stuff I find I never remember until the moment I actually need them.

Top deals for the office and home office

Save $10.17 Save 50% Moleskine Classic Notebook: was $20.52 now $10.35 at Amazon I never believed the hype about Moleskine notebooks - until I used one. There's something very pleasant about using them, and the paper thickness makes the whole writing experience feel so much nicer. This hydrangea blue hard cover ruled notebook is one of the cheapest I've seen on Amazon. It holds 240 sheets, with an elastic closure band.

Save $7 Save 15% Amazon Basics Multipurpose Copy Printer Paper 5000 sheets: was $47 now $40 at Amazon For the amount of paper you're getting, this is just about the cheapest printer paper I can find. Each pack holds 500 sheets, and there are ten reams here, totalling 5000 sheets. Sheets are 8.5in x 11in or Letter-sized, suitable for most printers and document printing needs.

Post-it Notes 18-pack: $23 at Amazon I always found true Post-it Notes to be the best, and there's usually a constant supply by my desk. This is the cheapest price for the most notes I can find from the brand, with 24 packs of 3x3in notes, coming in a range of colors and made from recycled material. This year, I'm also very tempted by the 12-pack of lined Post-it Notes, which are discounted down to $15 at Amazon.

Save $2 Save 20% Amazon Basics No. 1 paper clips 10-pack: was $10 now $8 at Amazon In my experience, you can never have too many paperclips - and you're getting 1000 of them in this deal, which bundles 10 packs each with 100 clips in them. This deal is on the non-skid variant, which should offer a firm grip but an easy release of your documents.

Save $1 Save 13% Of a Happy Kind Weekly Planner: was $8 now $7 at Amazon I'd be lost without my weekly planner to plan out what I'm doing throughout the working week - so this is a must-buy. This one has 52 sheets, so it'll last you until next year's Prime Day, and alongside blocks for the week, there's space for notes, a to-do list, and a place to list your top priorities.

Save $100 Save 77% Atheewon single-ear Bluetooth headset: was $130 now $30 at Amazon Coming in a range of colors to suit the workspace, this Bluetooth headset boasts ENC background noise-cancellation (so others can hear you on the mic), 120 hours use on a single charge, and an IP7 rating for water resistance. It also comes with a charging case that has an LED screen to see the current charge.

Save $11 Save 38% Phomemo D30 label maker machine: was $29 now $18 at Amazon For me, this is one of those unsung heroes of Prime Day, where it almost always gets a discount in the sales. The Phomemo D30 is a handheld rechargeable label maker and thermal printer. This deal includes one roll of paper, but you can get other bundles, including the label maker and three rolls, four rolls, tapes, and even a case - all discounted on the page. Useful for keeping workspaces organized.

Printer ink: at Amazon Printer ink is one of those things I always find myself rushing to the store to buy only when I absolutely need it when I really should stock up on it ahead of time. I've linked out here to all the printer ink on Amazon, so you can find the one that fits your printer, but I am seeing deals on ink from HP, Canon, Epson, and more.

Amazon Basics Disinfecting desk wipes: $14 at Amazon This is one of those products I never remember until my desk is getting dusty. There's plenty of desk wipes with this buy, which bundles four rolls of 85 - two lemon scented and two fresh scented - for a total of 340 wipes.

Save $10 Save 45% Office Depot 100 screen-cleaning wipes: was $22 now $12 at Amazon Another top choice for those who like a clean and tidy workspace, this offers 100 screen cleaning wipes that are ideal for laptop screens, monitors, and TVs. The wipes are pre-moistened, lint-free, and anti-static, with Office Depot noting that they won't leave smudges or scratch marks either.

