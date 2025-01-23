Netflix has just dropped its February 2025 schedule, and as a follow-up to its first streaming list of the year, I can't say that it packs a punch quite like what we saw last month. However, there's still a number of movies and shows that have caught my eye that I'm confident will find a place among the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows.

Despite it being on the sparse end this month, we still think that Netflix is one of the best streaming services out there, especially if you're big into reality TV. This month in particular, Netflix is doubling down in its reality TV content with the premiere of Love Is Blind season 8, and the brand new competition reality show Celebrity Bear Hunt. Reality TV aside, we also shelved Netflix's upcoming thriller series Apple Cider Vinegar as one of one-to-watch titles which will land on February 6.

On the upside, with February being as short as it is, it won't be much longer before Netflix switches up its catalog of entertainment again. In that case, I'm not dwelling on its slightly underwhelming list too much, and I'm hoping that March will be inundated with even more titles to welcome the spring.

Everything new on Netflix in February 2025

Arriving on February 1

SAKAMOTO DAYS (Netflix anime)

Cult of Chucky (movie)

From Prada to Nada (movie)

Happy Feet (movie)

Happy Feet Two (movie)

Home Improvement seasons 1-8 (TV show)

It (movie)

Magic Mike XXL (movie)

Miss Congeniality (movie)

The Nice Guys (movie)

Parasite (movie)

Queen & Slim (movie)

Richie Rich (movie)

Space Jam (movie)

Spanglish (movie)

Two Weeks Notice (movie)

The Wedding Planner (movie)



Arriving on February 2

The Founder (movie)



Arriving on February 3

Bogotá: City of the Lost (Netflix original movie)

Arriving on February 4

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 24, 2025 (TV show)



Arriving on February 5

Alone Australia season 1 (TV show)

Celebrity Bear Hunt (Netflix original series)

Envious season 2 (Netflix original series)

Grimsburg season 1 (TV show)

Kinda Pregnant (Netflix original movie)

Prison Cell 211 (Netflix original series)

Sintonia season 5 (Netflix original series)



Arriving on February 6

Apple Cider Vinegar (Netflix original series)

The Åre Murders (Netflix original series)

Cassandra (Netflix original series)

Golden Kamuy -The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido (Netflix original series)

Supreme Models: Limited Series (TV show)

Sweet Magnolias season 4 (Netflix original series)



Arriving on February 7

A Different World seasons 1-6 (TV show)

The Conners season 6 (TV show)

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan (Netflix original series)

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua part 1 (Netflix original series)

Wrong Side of the Tracks season 4 (Netflix original series)



Arriving on February 8

SAKAMOTO DAYS (Netflix anime) (new episode)

Spencer (movie)



Arriving on February 10

Aftermath (movie)

American Pickers season 16 (TV show)

Rambo (2008) (movie)

Rambo: Last Blood (movie)

Surviving Black Hawk Down (Netflix documentary)



Arriving on February 11

Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool (Netflix comedy special)

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 31, 2025 (TV show)

Peninsula (movie)

Train to Busan (movie)

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (Netflix original movie)



Arriving on February 12

Death Before the Wedding (Netflix original movie)

Honeymoon Crasher (Netflix original movie)



Arriving on February 13

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 (Netflix original series)

Dog Days Out (Netflix original series)

The Exchange season 2 (Netflix original series)

La Dolce Villa (Netflix original movie)

Resident Alien season 3 (TV show)

Trial by Fire (movie)



Arriving on February 14

I Am Married...But! (Netflix original series)

Love Is Blind season 8 (Netflix original series)

Melo Movie (Netflix original series)

Valeria season 4 (Netflix original series)

Dhoom Dhaam (Netflix original movie)

Love Forever (Netflix original movie)

The Most Beautiful Girl in the World (Netflix original movie)

Umjolo: There is No Cure (Netflix original movie)



Arriving on February 15

SAKAMOTO DAYS (Netflix anime) (new episode)



Arriving on February 16

Don't Let Go (movie)

Gold (movie)

Ted 2 (movie)



Arriving on February 17

Gabby's Dollhouse season 11 (Netflix original series)



Arriving on February 18

Court of Gold (Netflix original series)

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of February 7, 2025 (TV show)

Offline Love (Netflix original series)

Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode (Netflix comedy special)



Arriving on February 19

My Family (Netflix original series)

To Catch a Killer (movie)



Arriving on February 20

Operation Finale (movie)

Zero Day (Netflix original series)



Arriving on February 22

SAKAMOTO DAYS (Netflix anime) (new episode)



Arriving on February 23

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Netflix live event)



Arriving on February 25

Full Swing season 3 (Netflix original series)

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of February 14, 2025 (TV show)

Really Love (movie)

Watcher (movie)



Arriving on February 26

Brooklyn Nine-Nine seasons 5-6 (TV show)

Miss Italia Mustn’t Die (Netflix original documentary)



Arriving on February 27

Demon City (Netflix original movie)

Running Point (Netflix original series)

Toxic Town (Netflix original series)

The Wrong Track (Netflix original movie)



Arriving on February 28

Aitana: Metamorphosis (Netflix original documentary)

Despicable Me 4 (movie)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (movie)

Squad 36 (Netflix original movie)