Netflix’s Cobra Kai season 6 will be a mega 15 episode epic released in 3 parts from July

The news that Cobra Kai is coming to an end was sad news for fans of the show, but it turns out that while the end is indeed nigh it's going to take a whopping 15 episodes to get there. Posting on X, @cobrakaiseries (see below) explained: "the end of a legacy deserves a grand finale. 15 episodes. A three-part event. It all begins July 18."

The end of a legacy deserves a grand finale. 15 episodes. A three-part event. It all begins July 18. pic.twitter.com/w4lwbOBqLOMay 2, 2024

The account also shared some images (see below) of Cobra Kai season 6 to whet fans' appetite, with one commenter summing up the mood with "LETS GOOOOOOOO!!!!".

The final season will be released in three installments. The first will be on July 18, 2024. The second will be released on November 28. And the third and final installment will be released in early 2025, although so far there isn't a concrete date for that one.

You don't need to be a math genius to work out that 15 episodes over three installments means five episodes per part. And Netflix has confirmed that that's how the final season will be released. So that's ten episodes in 2024 and five more in 2025.

It all begins July 18. Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/5HDrNer1QZMay 2, 2024

What we know about Cobra Kai Season 6

According to Netflix, the cast is "pumped" for the final season, which picks up where season five left off. With Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, the senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai – the world championships of karate. According to co-showrunner Hayden Schlossberg: "that takes things to the next level."

The cast for season six includes Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O'Brien. And according to Kove, who plays John Kreese, "there's lots of surprises" in this season. "You'll love it." Maridueña, who plays Miguel Diaz, agrees. "It's gonna be a banger."

"Our Day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined," the show's producers wrote in a letter to fans. "So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement… While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger."

Cobra Kai returns to Netflix on July 18.