Netflix's Cobra Kai season 6 gets exciting early sneak peek as The Night Agent season 2 starts filming

Two of Netflix's best-loved shows are gearing up for new seasons, and it's fair to say that everybody involved is very excited. A new behind-the-scenes clip from of Cobra Kai has dropped showing the stars gushing about the sixth and final season, which is now in production.

The best streaming service said that the upcoming season is going to be "the biggest, baddest season yet". Don't expect any secrets to be spilled from the latest clip, but the joy of the Cobra Kai cast is palpable – and if you're looking for details of who's going to be in the show and what storylines we're expecting, check out our detailed guide to Cobra Kai season six news and rumors here.

The sixth season of the Karate Kid spin-off is going to be its last, and we're expecting a longer run this time with ten episodes including a longer length episode for the season finale. There's no indication of a streaming date yet, as the show has only just gone into production after being delayed by the writers' and actors' strikes. The best we've got so far is co-creator Hayden Schlossberg's promise on X/Twitter (as seen by Digital Spy) that "we're trying to get it out asap".

The Night Agent returns for a second season of thrills and kills

In what we described as "the least surprising news of the week" when it was announced, Netflix officially confirmed a second season of The Night Agent last Spring – and now the show has gone into production. The series, which is one of the best Netflix shows, was an instant hit for Netflix last year, racking up an impressive 168.7 million viewing hours in its first six days of streaming. That rocketed it to the top of Netflix's TV chart and it debuted as one of the top ten most popular shows in 93 different countries. A second season was never really in doubt.

According to Deadline, shooting of season two will take place mostly in New York with some additional filming in Thailand and in Washington DC – and this time out the story is a new and original one, whereas the first season was based on Matthew Quirk's novel. As Deadline reported last year, the finale left a lot of questions unanswered including: what does it mean for Peter (Gabriel Basso) becoming a night agent? Where was he going on that plane? What's the situation with him and Rose (Luciane Buchanan)?

We'll find out sooner than you might expect, because Netflix – no doubt motivated in part by season one being the sixth most popular season of any English-language show on the streamer – wants all ten episodes to stream in 2024.