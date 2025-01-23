Netflix's Zero Day trailer shows Robert DeNiro as a troubled former US president and I'm already on the edge of my seat

Zero Day has just got a full trailer at Netflix

Robert De Niro plays a former President investigating a devastating cyberattack in the new series

It is streaming on Netflix from February 20, 2025

The official trailer for the new Netflix conspiracy thriller series, Zero Day, has just been released and shows Robert DeNiro starring as a complicated former US President. Previously, we noted that this was the first time we'd seen Robert DeNiro in a TV series, so it's cool to see him branching out.

Looking at the Hollywood icon's diverse filmography, it seems he's down to take on many different characters. Although he is known for gritty roles like Taxi Driver, we can't forget his iconic performances as Captain Shakespeare in Stardust or Jack Byrnes in Meet the Parents.

We've got some great thrillers on our best Netflix shows round-up, I'm keen to see if Zero Day will pack a similar punch and impress the critics (and the TechRadar streaming team!) enough to secure a spot there. If the trailer is anything to go by, I'm hoping for very good things indeed.

ZERO DAY | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What do we know about Zero Day?

Zero Day follows Robert DeNiro's former US President character, George Mullen, who is charged with finding the perpetrators of a devastating cyberattack that caused chaos at thousands of fatalities across the country. According to Tudum, the actor is also a producer on the series and has been very "hands-on" in the process.

"DeNiro very much became our partner in this process – very hands-on, very involved, read everything at every stage, and it’s been an incredible honor and privilege,” creator Eric Newman, known for his work on Netflix show The Watcher, said. “You can count on one hand the actors and actresses in history who bring this level of gravitas, pedigree, and talent to their work.”

He's not the only huge name involved in the series, as he's joined by a stellar cast including Jesse Plemons, Angela Bassett, Lizzy Caplan, and Matthew Modine. This has the potential to be a huge series for Netflix – hey, someone needs to knock Squid Game season 2 off its four-week long top spot, right?

