Netflix’s #2 most-watched show Black Doves is the spy thriller I didn't know I needed – here are 3 more with over 92% on Rotten Tomatoes

Thrillers are dominating Netflix's top 10 most-watched TV shows right now with The Madness taking the number one spot for a second week in a row, shortly followed by a new entry: Black Doves, which has close to 11 million views worldwide in the week ending December 8.

The Christmas spy thriller Black Doves stars Keira Knightley as undercover secret agent Helen Webb, who embarks on a mission to avenge her secret lover's death when he's killed by London's underworld. Joined by another assassin called Sam Young (Ben Whishaw), the pair soon uncover a huge political conspiracy that threatens the country and their secret identities.

With a 94% score from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing, it goes down as one of the best Netflix shows, so it may be hard to match when it comes to finding something just as good as Black Doves to watch. Well, fear not, as I've found three thrillers with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, including two with 100% that you can stream on the best streaming service.

House of Ninjas

House of Ninjas | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 100%

100% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~53 minutes

~53 minutes Creator: Dave Boyle

Based on a story by Kento Kaku, Yoshiaki Murrao and Takafumi Imai, this Japanese thriller follows the Tawaras, a dysfunctional retired ninja family and the last shinobi clan. After abandoning their lifestyle due to a past trauma, they are thrown back into the game and must take on the greatest threat in Japanese history. Not only has it got action-packed spy elements, House of Ninjas also provides comedic family drama with a cast of colorful characters. Netflix promised an "unconventional ninja spectacle" and they certainly delivered.

Available to stream globally on Netflix.

The Blacklist

RT score: 100%

100% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~43 minute episodes

~43 minute episodes Creator: Jon Bokenkamp

In The Blacklist, James Spader stars as Raymond Reddington, a notorious criminal wanted by the FBI who has eluded capture for decades. When Reddington hands himself in, he insists on only speaking with new FBI profiler Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) about an extraordinary offer to catch an elusive terrorist. The Blacklist is powered by Spader's scene-stealing performance as the enigmatic criminal mastermind straddling the line between good and evil.

Available to stream on Netflix in the US and Australia. In the UK, you can stream it on Prime Video

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kleo

Kleo | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 92%

92% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~50 minute episodes

~50 minute episodes Creators: Hanno Hackfort, Richard Kropf, and Bob Konrad

After the fall of the Berlin Wall, a former East German spy goes on a revenge spree against the people who betrayed her. Branded as a "German Killing Eve" by The Guardian, Kleo is a fun and quirky series filled with entertaining spy escapades that make it a worthy binge-watch.

Available to stream globally on Netflix