3 new Netflix shows I've watched in December and would highly recommend

It's December so that means a haul of new titles in Netflix's sprawling library of content to enjoy this month. I often find it hard to find something really good to watch on the best streaming service, but this time I've found three new Netflix shows I'd highly recommend.

There's a sitcom, music competition and a thriller up for grabs in this list, but there are heaps of titles to choose from out of everything new on Netflix in December 2024 or if movies are more your thing, you can check out the best Netflix movies and any new Netflix movies coming your way.

A Man on the Inside

A Man on the Inside | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 95%

95% Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Length: ~29 minute episodes

~29 minute episodes Creator: Michael Schur

A Man on the Inside became Netflix's number one most-watched show after it was released. Ted Danson teams up with The Good Place series creator Michael Schur once again in this sitcom based on Maite Alberdi's 2020 documentary The Mole Agent.

A Man on the Inside follows retired professor Charles (Danson), who is still grieving his wife's death. However, he's given a new lease of life when a private investigator hires him to go undercover inside a retirement home and solve the mystery of a stolen family heirloom.

I wasn't expecting to cry at a comedy series, but A Man on the Inside hits some deeply emotional nails on the head and sensitively portrays issues that me and many other people have experienced. It handles grief, loss, family, and the reality of growing old with a lot of humor and heart that even young people can connect to.

Rhythm + Flow season 2

Rhythm + Flow Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 95% (season 1)

95% (season 1) Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~52 minute episodes

~52 minute episodes Director: Sam Wrench

I first watched Rhythm + Flow back in university, and now the second season is finally here (I've only been waiting five years, Netflix). The streamer's first music competition show has come back for a second season in search of the next rap superstar.

In Rhythm + Flow, three of the most famous names in hip-hop – DJ Khaled, Ludacris and Latto – critique and judge aspiring rappers as they compete to win $250,000. Guest judges also join throughout the series and give the contestants additional feedback.

Even if you don't like rap or hip-hop music, there's no doubt that these artists are talented and they constantly impress with their musical masterpieces.

The Madness

The Madness | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 76%

76% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~49 minute episodes

~49 minute episodes Creator: Stephen Belber

The Madness stars Colman Domingo as media pundit Muncie Daniels, who stumbles upon a brutal murder in the Poconos and is later framed for the crime. In order to survive and prove his innocence, Muncie must reconnect with his estranged family in his pursuit for the truth.

The Madness is now one of my favorite thriller series with its gripping twists and suspenseful conspiracies, while Domingo is hypnotic as the charismatic TV host caught up in a cat-and-mouse mystery.