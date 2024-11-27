December is a month where we can settle down with friends and family to finally get through those watchlists full of movies and TV shows that are surely piling high by now. Fortunately, Netflix is happy to oblige by dropping a whole load of new content for streamers to enjoy.

It's not as festively fancy as you may imagine for this time of year, especially compared to the titles that joined the platform during the November 2024 schedule. For December, there's a real lack of Christmas additions, but have no fear, there's still a mix of content aside from the usual best Netflix movies to enjoy, with comedy specials, documentaries, live events, and even a music special from Sabrina Carpenter joining Netflix next month.

While we're disappointed by the lack of Christmas classics coming to one of the best streaming services, we are excited for Netflix's new Christmas spy thriller, Black Doves, and one of the best Netflix shows returning for season 9, Queer Eye. Let's take a look at what the streamer has to offer as 2024 draws to a close.

Everything new on Netflix in December 2024

Arriving on December 1



Bunk’d season 7 (TV show)

Burlesque (movie)

Daddy Day Care (movie)

The Happytime Murders (movie)

Little (movie)

Midway (movie)

Project X (movie)

We’re the Millers (movie)

Zero Dark Thirty (movie)



Arriving on December 2



30 for 30: Bad Boys (TV show)

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: The Best of Enemies (TV show)

30 for 30: Sole Man (TV show)

30 for 30: This Magic Moment (TV show)

30 for 30: This Was the XFL (TV show)

30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York (TV show)



Arriving on December 3



Fortune Feimster: Crushing It (comedy special)



Arriving on December 4



The Children’s Train (movie)

Churchill at War (documentary)

The Only Girl in the Orchestra (documentary)

Tomorrow and I (TV show)

That Christmas (movie)

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 3 (TV show)



Arriving on December 5



BEASTARS final season: part 1 (TV show)

Black Doves (TV show)

Compliance (movie)

Jentry Chau vs the Underworld (TV show)

Subservience (movie)

Top Chef: Boston (TV show)

Top Chef: Kentucky (TV show)

Top Chef: Seattle (TV show)



Arriving on December 6



A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter (music special)

Biggest Heist Ever (documentary)

Camp Crasher (movie)

Echoes of the Past (TV show)

Mary (movie)



Arriving on December 9

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays season 7 (TV show)

Rubble and Crew season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on December 10



Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… (comedy special)

Polo (TV show)

Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die (TV show)



Arriving on December 11



The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga (documentary)

Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World (documentary)

Maria (movie)

One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 1 (TV show)

Queer Eye season 9 (TV show)



Arriving on December 12



La Palma (TV show)

No Good Deed (TV show)



Arriving on December 13



1992 (TV show)

Carry-On (movie)

Disaster Holiday (movie)



Arriving on December 16



The Dead Don’t Die (movie)

The Equalizer seasons 1-3 (TV show)



Arriving on December 17



Aaron Rodgers: Enigma (TV show)

Ronny Chieng: Love To Hate It (comedy special)



Arriving on December 18



Julia's Stepping Stones (documentary)

The Manny season 2 (TV show)



Arriving on December 19



The Dragon Prince season 7 (TV show)

Project Runway seasons 18 & 19 (TV show)

Virgin River season 6 (TV show)



Arriving on December 20



Ferry 2 (movie)

The Six Triple Eight (movie)

Umjolo: Day Ones (movie)

UniverXO Dabiz (documentary)



Arriving on December 21



Flipping Out seasons 6-8 (TV show)



Arriving on December 24



Your Friend Nate Bargatze (comedy special)



Arriving on December 25



NFL on Christmas: Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans (live event)

NFL on Christmas: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (live event)



Arriving on December 26



Squid Game season 2 (TV show)



Arriving on December 28



Maestro in Blue season 3 (TV show)



Arriving on December 30



Mad Max: Fury Road (movie)



Arriving on December 31



Avicii - I'm Tim (documentary)

Avicii - My Last Show (movie)

Evil season 3 (TV show)

Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall (comedy special)

The Millionaire Matchmaker seasons 5-7 (TV show)

You might also like