Both movies and TV shows populate the list of everything leaving Netflix in December, but fear not, there's not many on the way out. Luckily, we're also avoiding the loss of any of our picks for the best Netflix movies, and we're not overly disappointed to see Space Jam: A New Legacy leaving the streamer, considering in our full review we said it "isn't the sequel the original deserved".

As is the case each month, Netflix's list of leavers isn't overly long, and compared to everything new on Netflix in December 2024, it's a fair exchange. We'd hate to see one of the best streaming services losing a load of content, and thankfully we don't have to. But, as we wrap up 2024, there's not long left to catch the selection of titles on Netflix below before they depart.

Everything leaving Netflix in December 2024

Leaving on December 1



Ali (movie)

Battle Kitty season 1

Blood and Bone (movie)

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! (movie)

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pie (movie)

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama (movie)

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (movie)

Cat Burglar (movie)

Choose Love (movie)

The Devil's Own (movie)

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (movie)

Doing Hard Time (movie)

Escape The Undertaker (movie)

Frances Ha (movie)

Glengarry Glen Ross (movie)

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind (movie)

Hunder Killer (movie)

It Chapter Two (movie)

Johnny Test's Ultimate Meatloaf Quest (movie)

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You (TV show)

The Little Things (movie)

National Security (movie)

Point Break (movie)

Space Jam: A New Legacy (movie)

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure (TV show)

Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout (movie)

To Leslie (movie)

Trivia Quest season 1 (TV show)

Triviaverse (TV show)

Troy (movie)

We Lost Our Human (TV show)

What to Expect When You're Expecting (movie)



Leaving on December 2



White Girl (movie)



Leaving on December 3

The Commuter (movie)



Leaving on December 6



Reminiscence (movie)



Leaving on December 7



Trolls (movie)

Voltron: Legendary Defender seasons 1-8 (TV show)



Leaving on December 16



Darkest Hour (movie)

Mortal Kombat (movie)



Leaving on December 20



Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (movie)



Leaving on December 25



The Flash (movie)



Leaving on December 31



Royal Pains seasons 1-8 (TV show)

You might also like