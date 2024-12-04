Netflix's #2 most-watched series The Madness is one of my favorite thrillers – here are 3 more that are just as good with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes

New Netflix series The Madness has swiftly become one of my favorite new thriller series of the year after it debuted on the best streaming service on November 28. The conspiracy thriller has become the second most-watched show on Netflix's global top 10 list in the week ending December 1, with over 9 million views worldwide.

While its 71% Rotten Tomatoes score from the critics means it won't qualify for a place on our best Netflix shows list, it definitely deserves a spot in my eyes. The Madness stars Colman Domingo as media pundit Muncie Daniels, who must fight to prove his innocence after he's framed for the murder of a well-known white supremacist in the Poconos. In order to survive and clear his name, Muncie strives to reconnect with his estranged family and his lost ordeals.

It's thrilling stuff and if you're craving more nail-biting twists and turns like me, here are more three more thrilling shows with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Lupin

RT score: 98%

98% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~46 minute episodes

~46 minute episodes Creators: George Kay and François Uzan

Lupin is a modern retelling of the classic French story about renowned thief and master of disguise Arsène Lupin. Omar Sy stars as Assane Diop, who uses Lupin's antics as his inspiration to avenge his father. The best French Netflix series is full of thrilling, unpredictable twists that bring the iconic character to life and is currently the third most-watched non-English series on the streamer.

Available to stream globally on Netflix.

The Sinner

RT score: 92%

92% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~45 minute episodes

~45 minute episodes Creator: Derek Simonds

This crime-drama anthology sees detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) investigate the psychological motives behind murders committed by surprising suspects. The Sinner is another one of my favorite thriller series as it captivated me with its complex characters, suspenseful murder mysteries, and truly shocking bombshells.

Available to stream globally on Netflix.

The Stranger

RT score: 87%

87% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~45 minute episodes

~45 minute episodes Creator: Harlan Coben

In The Stranger, a mysterious woman approaches family man Adam Price (Richard Armitage) and tells him a shocking secret that leads to his wife going missing. He's then thrown into a baffling mystery as he desperately tries to uncover the truth about the people closest to him. Harlan Coben is a mastermind when it comes to twisty thrillers and The Stranger is another spectacular book-to-screen adaptation to add alongside the hugely successful Fool Me Once and Stay Close. However, out of all the Coben series available on Netflix, I'd say The Stranger is one of the best with edge-of-your-seat twists and unbelievable moments.

Available to stream globally on Netflix.