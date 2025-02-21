Netflix reportedly cancels Yellowstone-style series Territory after one season and it's disappointing to hear

Netflix is said to have canceled Australian western series Territory after one season.

Netflix has not officially confirmed why the show was canceled, but a statement has been released by the streamer's director of content for Australia and New Zealand

The Yellowstone-like show follows rival factions fighting for control over the world's largest cattle station

Netflix has reportedly canceled the Australian neo-Western series Territory after one season and it's a shame to see the streamer's best attempt at Yellowstone end so quickly.

Paramount Plus' smash hit Yellowstone became a global sensation, so it's no surprise that some of the best streaming services are trying to emulate its success with shows about ranching families battling for control.

One of these was Netflix's Territory, an Australian epic set in the outback that sees rival factions fight for control of the world's largest livestock farm after it's left without a successor. It was met with huge success when it was released in October 2024, securing the second spot on Netflix's Global Top 10 English TV shows list within the first week of launch, receiving 6.4 million views in its first four days of airing.

With these huge figures, I would have thought this would be enough to warrant a second season of the best Netflix show, but alas, that's not the case as the series has seemingly been canceled.

Why was Territory canceled?

TERRITORY Trailer (2024) Anna Torv, Michael Dorman - YouTube Watch On

According to C21 Media, sources close to the production were confident that Territory would be renewed for a second season, with the first series ending on a cliffhanger. The publication also added that the ensemble cast was in place and ready for season 2 to be greenlit, but were told a few weeks ago that the show would not be returning.

Netflix hasn't issued an official statement on why Territory was canceled, but Netflix’s director of content for Australia and New Zealand, Que Min Luu, issued a brief statement on the matter, saying: "We are incredibly thankful to have had the chance to work with the wonderful cast and production team to bring Territory and the stunning Australian outback into the homes of millions around the world. Although we won’t be continuing with another season, we eagerly anticipate working with all of them again in the future.”

While Territory is another canceled Netflix show alongside The Sandman, you might be able to fill the Territory-shaped void in your life with Netflix's new western series Ransom Canyon which looks like an exciting mix of Yellowstone and Virgin River.

