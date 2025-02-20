‘The world of Peaky will continue’: Steven Knight confirms the hit Netflix drama Peaky Blinders won't end after its highly-anticipated movie

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has confirmed the popular historical drama won't come to an end after its upcoming movie.

Knight appeared on BBC Breakfast and teased that "the world of Peaky will continue".

The movie will be a follow-up to the series, which ended in 2022.

Peaky Blinders follows the Shelby family gang as they rose to prominence in the violent streets of post-First World War I Birmingham. The award-winning series ran for six seasons until 2022 and it was revealed two years later that one of the best Netflix shows was getting the movie treatment.

Netflix officially announced the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie back in May 2024, where it was also confirmed that Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy would be reprising his role as fearsome gangster Tommy Shelby. Now, showrunner Knight has teased that this isn't the final chapter of the Peaky Blinders story.

Steven Knight isn't finished with the Peaky Blinders

Now that production has come to an end on the new Netflix movie, Knight told BBC Breakfast: "We're putting it together now. I would say this, wouldn't I? But it's fantastic. We've got, I think, the best British actors all in one place, including Stephen [Graham]."

He also added that the movie will prove to be "a very fitting way to end this part of the Peaky story," which sparked questions from the presenters if there will be any future projects. Well, there's a glimmer of hope as Knight reassured fans that the Peaky Blinders story isn't over. He teased: "It's not over, let's just put it like that. I'm not allowed to announce it... but I'm just saying that the world of Peaky will continue."

The Peaky Blinders movie is a continuation of the TV series and is said to be "full on Peaky Blinders at war" according to Knight in an interview with Radio Times. A star-studded ensemble is set to feature with Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan and Tim Roth among the new cast members.

Knight has recently taken a break from 1920s Birmingham gang warfare and turned his attention to the criminal underbelly of 1880s London in his new Disney+ period drama A Thousand Blows. The historical epic is about the ruthless bare-knuckle boxing world of the Victorian East End during the reign of the legendary all-female crime syndicate, the Forty Elephants.

