‘Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me’: Cillian Murphy to reprise Peaky Blinders role in upcoming Netflix movie
By order of the Peaky Blinders
A Peaky Blinders movie is coming to Netflix that will see Cillian Murphy return as ruthless gangster Thomas Shelby.
Murphy will be producing the film written by Peaky Blinders show creator Steven Knight as it follows on from the award-winning series that last aired in 2022. Tom Harper, who previously directed episodes of the first season, is also set to return to the director’s chair.
Netflix confirmed the upcoming Peaky Blinders film on their official Twitter account on Tuesday (May 4) with a picture of the script titled A Peaky Blinders Film (see below).
Tommy Shelby returns. A Peaky Blinders Film starring Cillian Murphy is coming to Netflix. “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me…It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for… pic.twitter.com/eBSYnKqGpAJune 4, 2024
Thomas Shelby returns
“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me… It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans,” Murphy wrote in the social media announcement.
Harper is also excited to be getting the gang back together again, saying: : "When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago we didn't know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive.
“Peaky has always been a story about family – and so it’s incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix.”
The film is set to begin production later this year, which aligns with a previous statement from Knight that confirmed the cast will start filming in Birmingham in September.
In the same interview with Radio Times, Knight also revealed that the movie would follow the Shelbys into World War II – the original series, which ran for six seasons, followed the Shelby family gang as they rose to importance in the violent streets of post-First World War I Birmingham. Knight expects the movie to be an “explosive chapter” in the Peaky Blinders story: “I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. No holds barred. Full on Peaky Blinders at war.”
Murphy won an array of awards and garnered a huge fanbase for his portrayal of the notorious gangster. He went on to sweep the boards during award season for his role as theoretical physicist and father of the atom bomb J. Robert Oppenheimer in Sir Christopher Nolan’s biopic Oppenheimer, so we’re expecting another explosive performance from the Oscar-winner.
