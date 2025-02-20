Sad about Dead Boy Detectives being canceled? You’ll be able to see one of the Netflix show’s stars in The Sandman season 2 instead
The Dead Boy Detectives live on in The Sandman season 2
- Dead Boy Detectives star Jayden Revri will reprise his role as Charles Rowland in The Sandman season 2.
- His appearance was confirmed in two now deleted social media posts.
- Dead Boy Detectives was canceled last year, with The Sandman also coming to an end after two seasons.
The Sandman season 2 is set to have a big reveal as a star from the canceled Netflix show Dead Boy Detectives will appear in the final season of the dark fantasy epic.
The hit supernatural series Dead Boy Detectives was canceled last year, which prompted fans to campaign to bring the show back from the dead. It developed a cult fanbase when it first aired on the best streaming service and a big viewership was promised since the show is based on the characters from the DC Comics. Despite this though, it wasn't enough to resurrect it for another season.
Netflix also pulled the plug on The Sandman and won't be back after its upcoming second season. The series is finishing because the story of Dream/Morpheus (Tom Sturridge) is coming to a natural end, with showrunner Allan Heinberg revealing that they only had enough story for one more season. However, the ongoing sexual misconduct accusations against The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman will be another contributing factor for its cancelation.
It's not all bad news for Dead Boy Detectives fans though as What's On Netflix has reported that Jayden Revri, who played Charles Rowland in the best Netflix show will feature in The Sandman season 2.
A dead detective is back, sort of
This news came from a post from The Sandman fan page Sandman News, which noticed that Revri’s agency, Revolution Talent confirmed his appearance in The Sandman series on Instagram. According to What’s On Netflix, the now deleted social media posts reportedly said: "Season 2 sees the conclusion of the supernatural-fantasy series, with Jayden’s series-lead role in Dead Boy Detectives making a special appearance. Expect love, loss, destiny and redemption!”
The Sandman spin-off Dead Boy Detectives is one of the nine canceled Netflix shows in 2024 that you should still watch and follows two teenage ghosts, Charles and Edwin (George Rexstrew), who work alongside a clairvoyant to solve mysteries for their supernatural clients.
This is the closest we'll get to a Dead Boy Detectives season 2, so now that Revri is reprising his beloved role, it's a good opportunity to say a final farewell to the character and fill the Dead Boy Detectives void in your life now that the paranormal series is no more.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You might also like
- ‘The world of Peaky will continue’: Steven Knight confirms the hit Netflix drama Peaky Blinders won't end after its highly-anticipated movie
- Netflix's hit French thriller series Lupin might be coming back, but not as you know it
- Netflix is getting its first-ever English medical procedural series and a historical drama that looks like a Spanish Bridgerton
After graduating with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, Grace dived into the world of entertainment where she started writing all about the must-watch shows and movies at What To Watch. Now Grace is on her next writing adventure at TechRadar, where she uses her expertise to help readers keep up to date on the biggest TV shows and movies in the ever-changing world of streaming. If she’s not writing about her passion for entertainment, you’ll find her watching reality shows while feasting on chocolate.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
‘The world of Peaky will continue’: Steven Knight confirms the hit Netflix drama Peaky Blinders won't end after its highly-anticipated movie
Netflix's hit French thriller series Lupin might be coming back, but not as you know it