Sad about Dead Boy Detectives being canceled? You’ll be able to see one of the Netflix show’s stars in The Sandman season 2 instead

Dead Boy Detectives star Jayden Revri will reprise his role as Charles Rowland in The Sandman season 2.

His appearance was confirmed in two now deleted social media posts.

Dead Boy Detectives was canceled last year, with The Sandman also coming to an end after two seasons.

The Sandman season 2 is set to have a big reveal as a star from the canceled Netflix show Dead Boy Detectives will appear in the final season of the dark fantasy epic.

The hit supernatural series Dead Boy Detectives was canceled last year, which prompted fans to campaign to bring the show back from the dead. It developed a cult fanbase when it first aired on the best streaming service and a big viewership was promised since the show is based on the characters from the DC Comics. Despite this though, it wasn't enough to resurrect it for another season.

Netflix also pulled the plug on The Sandman and won't be back after its upcoming second season. The series is finishing because the story of Dream/Morpheus (Tom Sturridge) is coming to a natural end, with showrunner Allan Heinberg revealing that they only had enough story for one more season. However, the ongoing sexual misconduct accusations against The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman will be another contributing factor for its cancelation.

It's not all bad news for Dead Boy Detectives fans though as What's On Netflix has reported that Jayden Revri, who played Charles Rowland in the best Netflix show will feature in The Sandman season 2.

A dead detective is back, sort of

Dead Boy Detectives | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This news came from a post from The Sandman fan page Sandman News, which noticed that Revri’s agency, Revolution Talent confirmed his appearance in The Sandman series on Instagram. According to What’s On Netflix, the now deleted social media posts reportedly said: "Season 2 sees the conclusion of the supernatural-fantasy series, with Jayden’s series-lead role in Dead Boy Detectives making a special appearance. Expect love, loss, destiny and redemption!”

The Sandman spin-off Dead Boy Detectives is one of the nine canceled Netflix shows in 2024 that you should still watch and follows two teenage ghosts, Charles and Edwin (George Rexstrew), who work alongside a clairvoyant to solve mysteries for their supernatural clients.

This is the closest we'll get to a Dead Boy Detectives season 2, so now that Revri is reprising his beloved role, it's a good opportunity to say a final farewell to the character and fill the Dead Boy Detectives void in your life now that the paranormal series is no more.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors