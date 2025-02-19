Netflix is getting its first-ever English medical procedural series and a historical drama that looks like a Spanish Bridgerton
- Netflix has revealed its first-ever English-language medical procedural series and a Spanish period drama.
- Pulse is a medical drama that focuses on Miami's busiest hospital during a hurricane.
- The Lady's Companion centers on a respected lady-in-waiting in 1880 Madrid.
After Netflix announced its new western series Ransom Canyon, the streamer has since unveiled two more exciting new TV shows coming to its library over the next two months.
These include its first English-language medical procedural series, called Pulse, and a Spanish period drama titled The Lady’s Companion (which is also known as Manual Para Señoritas in Spanish) that looks straight out of Bridgerton.
What do we know so far about The Lady's Companion?
When it comes to period dramas, Netflix is somewhat of an expert in producing popular programs within that genre. The cultural phenomenon Bridgerton is one of Netflix's most popular shows of all time and has also found success with its prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, as well as the German historical drama The Empress.
Now, Netflix is lining up a royal rival with The Lady’s Companion, a period romantic comedy-drama set in 1880 Madrid. There is currently no English-language trailer available, but you can watch the Spanish version below:
Released on March 28, 2025, the official plot of The Lady's Companion reads: "Madrid, 1880. Elena Bianda is the most sought-after lady-in-waiting in the entire city. Despite her youth, more than 20 ladies have already had decent courtships and courtships under her tutelage. Her success lies in being rigid in morality with their families and sensitive to the concerns of the ladies. A complicated balance that Elena handles perfectly. She was born for it: seeing them successfully walk down the aisle is, quite simply, her whole life. All this changes when she arrives at the Mencía house and has to take care of three sisters.”
According to What's On Netflix: The Lady's Companion "is a mix of Bridgerton for its aesthetics, Cable Girls for its style, and The Law According to Lidia Poët for its feminist tilt" and a second season is already being developed.
What do we know so far about Pulse?
While the best streaming service for genre hoppers has licensed plenty of medical dramas like the smash hit Grey's Anatomy and Fox's The Resident, Pulse will be Netflix’s first-ever English-language medical procedural.
As a hurricane descends on Miami's busiest trauma center, Pulse follows third-year medical resident Dr. Danny Simms (Willa Fitzgerald) who is unexpectedly promoted when respected Chief Resident Dr. Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell) is suspended. Amid the intensifying storm and a flood of trauma cases, Danny and Xander must navigate the fallout of their secret romance as the hospital goes into lockdown. At the same time, their colleagues must balance their own personal and professional challenges as they work to save their patients' lives. Pulse will consist of 10 episodes and premieres on April 3, 2025.
We'll just have to wait and see if Pulse and The Lady's Companion become one of the best Netflix shows when these shows are released in March and April, respectively.
