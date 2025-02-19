Subscribers aren't in love with Netflix's #1 movie La Dolce Villa – here are 3 better rom-coms with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix has added another rom-com to its library with La Dolce Villa and it's swiftly become the best streaming service's most-watched movie this week, raking in over 19 million views worldwide.

In the new Netflix movie, Eric (Scott Foley) rushes to Italy to talk his daughter Olivia (Maia Reficco) out of restoring a crumbling Tuscan villa. Italy has other plans for him though as he instead finds beauty, romance and new purpose.

Unfortunately, La Dolce Villa's dreamy premise has a not-so-dreamy Rotten Tomatoes rating of 58% from audiences. But hey, at least it's better than the other Netflix rom-com flops like A Family Affair and Find Me Falling.

While La Dolce Villa isn't one of the best Netflix movies around, here are three rom-coms that will make you fall in love again with over 80% from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Set It Up

Set It Up | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 92%

92% Age rating: R

R Length: 105 minutes

105 minutes Director: Claire Scanlon

Claire Scanlon Where to watch: Netflix (globally)

Glen Powell has cemented himself as the new king of rom-coms after his impressive performances in Anyone But You and Hit Man. However, I can't forget about his other (and possibly forgotten) romantic gem, Set It Up. In it, Powell and Zoey Deutch play two overworked assistants who try to set up their demanding bosses in a bid to relieve the stress of working for them. Set It Up is a true trailblazer when it comes to modern rom-coms and I think it's one of the best in the genre with its charming chemistry from the two leads.

The Incredible Jessica James

The Incredible Jessica James | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 88%

88% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: 83 minutes

83 minutes Director: James C. Strouse

James C. Strouse Where to watch: Netflix (globally)

The Incredible Jessica James centers on Jessica (Jessica Williams), an aspiring playwright trying to get over a recent break-up. She forms an unlikely connection with divorced app designer Boone (Chris O'Dowd) on a blind date and together, they try to navigate the post-relationship world. Williams is brilliant in one of my favorite Apple TV+ comedies Shrinking and here she shines as a lead in this best romantic movie on Netflix.

Someone Great

Someone Great | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 84%

84% Age rating: R

R Length: 92 minutes

92 minutes Director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson Where to watch: Netflix (globally)

Following an unexpected breakup, music journalist Jenny (played by Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez) goes on one last adventure with her two best friends in New York City before she moves to San Francisco for her dream job. Someone Great is a standout romantic comedy about love, loss, and everlasting female friendship. It also has a killer soundtrack, with Taylor Swift’s album 1989 and the track Clean, in particular, being cited as having inspired the film.

