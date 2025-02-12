Netflix's #1 movie Kinda Pregnant is kinda bad – here are 3 better comedies with over 95% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch instead

Kinda Pregnant is the number one most-watched movie on Netflix this week.

Netflix's new number one most-watched movie is Amy Schumer's bizarre comedy Kinda Pregnant, which has raked in 25.1 million views worldwide in the past week, pushing the action comedy Back in Action into the second spot.

Unfortunately, Kinda Pregnant is one movie we suggest you avoid based on its dire 23% Rotten Tomatoes score from the critics. The new Netflix movie follows Lainy (Schumer), a school teacher longing to settle down and start a family. When she discovers her best friend is pregnant and her long-term boyfriend hasn't proposed, she spirals into a crisis and pretends she's pregnant – only to find herself falling love while trapped in a web of her own lies.

It clearly misses out on being one of the best Netflix movies, but these three comedies with over 95% on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics certainly don't.

Cunk on Life

Cunk on Life – Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 100%

100% Age rating: R

R Length: 70 minutes

70 minutes Director: Al Campbell

Al Campbell Where to watch: Netflix (US); BBC iPlayer(UK); Netflix (Australia)

Cunk on Life proves that Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker is as talented at writing comedy as he is sci-fi. Diane Morgan reprises her role as pioneering documentarian Philomena Cunk in this feature-length mockumentary where she dumbfounds philosophers and academics in her journey to understand the meaning of life. Along the way, she questions experts on subjects like The Big Bang and artificial intelligence to really find out the point of it all. At just 80 minutes, Cunk on Life is a perfect comedic watch with its witty skits and Morgan's deadpan delivery.

Dolemite Is My Name

Dolemite Is My Name | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 97%

97% Age rating: R

R Length: 118 minutes

118 minutes Director: Craig Brewer

Craig Brewer Where to watch: Netflix (globally)

Comedic mastermind Eddie Murphy steps into the role of real-life legend Rudy Ray Moore in this biopic about his hilarious and raunchy alter-ego Dolemite, who became a 1970s Blaxploitation sensation. Murphy perfectly brings Dolemite's iconic story to life in this uplifting and funny movie for the masses.

The Half of It

The Half of It | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 97%

97% Age rating: PG-13

PG-13 Length: 104 minutes

104 minutes Director: Alice Wu

Alice Wu Where to watch: Netflix (globally)

The Half of It follows introverted high schooler Ellie Chu (Leah Lewis) as she agrees to help the school jock Paul (Daniel Diemer) write a love letter to Aster Flores (Alexxis Lemire). However, their newfound friendship gets complicated when Ellie finds herself falling for the same girl. A charming coming-of-age rom-com that seems to share a lot of similarities to one of my favorite comedies The Edge of Seventeen.

You might also like