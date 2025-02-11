5 new Netflix and Prime Video movies with less than 48% on Rotten Tomatoes I suggest you avoid

Each month, I am summoned to fill you in on all the new movies coming to the best streaming services and more often than not, each list is packed with one thrilling title after the next. However, the one downside is that some of the new Netflix and Prime Video movies can be time wasters, leaving you disappointed as the credits roll. This is where I come in.

In February 2025, I've shortlisted five movies on Netflix and Prime Video with less than 47% on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics I highly recommend to avoid this month, including the new Netflix movie Kinda Pregnant (2025) starring Amy Schumer with a depressing 22% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. While I enjoy offering suggestions for movies I think you'll love, I also think it goes a long way to know what you're getting yourself into before you press the play button.

If you decide to give these new movies a go, then I'd love to hear about what you think of them. But if you're like me and don't like time wasters, there are plenty of other titles sitting among the best Netflix movies and best Prime Video movies waiting to be ticked off your watchlist.

Kinda Pregnant (2025)

Kinda Pregnant | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 22%

Age rating: R

Length: 97 minutes

Director: Tyler Spindel

Where to watch: Netflix (US, UK and AU)

From the moment I pressed play on the trailer for the new Netflix movie Kinda Pregnant, I knew it was destined to become the butt of the joke for movie critics everywhere – and that's not just because of Amy Schumer. Low and behold, I was correct. With a shocking Rotten Tomatoes score of 22% from the critics, it's safe to say that no one gave this movie any breathing space, and we're here to tell you that it's not worth 97 minutes of your precious spare time. Not to mention that its premise is beyond ridiculous.

School teacher Lainy (Schumer) has longed to settle down with the man of her dreams and start a family of her own, but when she discovers that her best friend is pregnant and her boyfriend of four years still hasn't proposed, she enters a crisis. When shopping for maternity clothes with her best friend she tries on a fake pregnancy belly and, pleased with the respectful comments from others who believe she's with child, she keeps up this false act until she gets trapped in a web of her own lies. It screams mid '00s romcom, packing a story that's 20 years late to the game.

You're Cordially Invited (2025)

You're Cordially Invited - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 47%

Age rating: R

Length: 109 minutes

Director: Nicholas Stoller

Where to watch: Prime Video (US, UK and AU)

You're Cordially Invited is one of three new Prime Video movies that has joined the service recently and though I would've given a movie like this a watch for a laugh, its Rotten Tomatoes score and brutal scrutiny on Letterboxd has convinced me otherwise. Much like how the trailer for Kinda Pregnant reads, this one also gives the impression that the writers' room had less life than a cemetery.

Starring Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell, a wedding venue accidentally books two separate weddings on the same day. The sister of the bride of one wedding (Witherspoon) and the father of the bride of the other (Ferrell) assume responsibility of maintaining the sentiments of their respective weddings, while ensuring that nothing clashes in the confined venue space in which both parties are celebrating. Don't get me wrong, I love a wedding-centric romcom (Bridesmaids, Bride Wars, etc), but I have to draw the line somewhere when I've seen it time and time again.

From Prada to Nada (2011)

From Prada to Nada | trailer #1 US (2011) - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 24%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 107 minutes

Director: Angel Gracia

Where to stream: Netflix (US and UK)

Described as an 'riches-to-rags' story, From Prada to Nada takes the classic story of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility and revives it with a Latin American twist. Whether or not it's a successful take on the novel is up to you, but according to some harsh critics on Rotten Tomatoes, it doesn't look like that's the case.

Up in Beverly Hills, sisters Nora (Camilla Belle) and Mary (Alexa Vega) Dominguez live a life of luxury thanks to their incredibly wealthy father. When his unexpected death strips them of the privileged life they've only known, they're forced to live with their Aunt Aurelia (Adriana Barraza) in the East LA neighborhood Boyle Heights where they find themselves amid a shocking culture difference.

Ted 2 (2015)

Ted 2 - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 45%

Age rating: R

Length: 115 minutes

Director: Seth MacFarlane

Where to stream: Netflix (US)

One Ted movie was enough, so did we really need another one? In my humble opinion, no, we didn't. I remember Ted being one of those movies that when it came out, I was too young to watch, so to say to all your friends in class that you'd watched it was somewhat of a popularity boost.

Following from the first movie, John (Mark Wahlberg) and Ted (Seth MacFarlane) are still living together as best friends, but this time John is now single and taking advantage of the bachelor life while Ted is married. When Ted and his wife decide they want to adopt a child, they're denied this right on the grounds that Ted isn't a real person, to which he retaliates by seeking the legal advice from lawyer Samantha (Amanda Seyfried). I mean, I genuinely have nothing else to add.

Annie (2014)

ANNIE - Official Trailer - In Theaters Christmas 2014! - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 28%

Age rating: PG

Length: 118 minutes

Director: Will Gluck

Where to stream: Prime Video (US); Netflix (UK)

I will die on this hill when I say that the 1999 made-for-television Disney adaptation of Annie is the best one for two reasons: its stellar cast of theatre and Broadway veterans and its loyalty to the story and score of the original stage musical. Its 2014 modern revival was a box office success, but that's all it ever achieved to be. Don't get me wrong, the 1982 version isn't perfect, but I'm letting it slide since it was a childhood favorite.

Set in modern day Harlem, New York City, young kid Annie (Quvenzhané Wallis) lives with her mean and bitter foster mother Miss Hannigan (Cameron Diaz), but her life changes when city billionaire and mayoral candidate Will Stacks (Jamie Foxx) takes Annie under his wing to aid his campaign. Convinced that he's the one coming to Annie's rescue, as his campaign proves to be a little more challenging than expected, the tables turn when the script is flipped and Annie comes to his aid.