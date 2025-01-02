3 new Prime Video movies I'm excited to watch in January 2025

New year, means new Prime Video titles – and there's plenty of them to check out in January 2025.

Out of all the new Prime Video movies this month, these are the three I'm most looking forward to watching. There's two types of comedies and a psychological thriller to enjoy in this list, and one definitely makes it onto our best Prime Video movies list based on its Rotten Tomatoes score alone.

New to Prime Video January 2025 | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

You're Cordially Invited

You're Cordially Invited - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: R

R Length: 109 minutes

109 minutes Director: Nicholas Stoller

Nicholas Stoller Release date: January 30

January 30 Where to watch: Prime Video (globally)

Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon pairing up for this R-rated comedy is something I never knew I needed until now. You're Cordially Invited sees the father of a bride-to-be (Ferrell) clash with the sister of another bride (Witherspoon) when their destination weddings are booked on the same weekend. When both parties agree to share the small venue, chaos and slapstick mishaps ensue, including wrestling an alligator on a hotel bed. Oh, 2000s comedies, we're so back!

The Fall Guy

The Fall Guy | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 82%

82% Age rating: PG-13

PG-13 Length: 126 minutes

126 minutes Director: David Leitch

David Leitch Release date: January 2

January 2 Where to watch: Prime Video (US); Sky (UK); Netflix/Binge (AU)

I missed The Fall Guy when it came out in theatres, so now I finally get the chance to stream this high-octane action comedy on one of the best streaming services. Inspired by the 1980s TV series of the same name, The Fall Guy tells the story of stuntman Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling) who accidentally becomes embroiled in a dangerous criminal conspiracy. It's been a while since I tucked into a crazy popcorn action movie and this fun flick is perfect weekend entertainment.

Blink Twice

BLINK TWICE | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 75%

75% Age rating: R

R Length: 103 minutes

103 minutes Director: Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz Release date: January 21

January 21 Where to watch: Prime Video (US); MGM Plus (UK)

In Blink Twice, when tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum) meets cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) at his fundraising gala, he invites her to join him and his friends on his private island. Soon though, strange things start to happen and Frida must work out the truth to make it out alive. If you're in the mood for a gripping twisty-turny thriller, then Blink Twice might be the one for you.

You might also like