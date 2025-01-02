3 new Prime Video movies I'm excited to watch in January 2025
It's prime time for Prime Video
New year, means new Prime Video titles – and there's plenty of them to check out in January 2025.
Out of all the new Prime Video movies this month, these are the three I'm most looking forward to watching. There's two types of comedies and a psychological thriller to enjoy in this list, and one definitely makes it onto our best Prime Video movies list based on its Rotten Tomatoes score alone.
You're Cordially Invited
- Age rating: R
- Length: 109 minutes
- Director: Nicholas Stoller
- Release date: January 30
- Where to watch: Prime Video (globally)
Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon pairing up for this R-rated comedy is something I never knew I needed until now. You're Cordially Invited sees the father of a bride-to-be (Ferrell) clash with the sister of another bride (Witherspoon) when their destination weddings are booked on the same weekend. When both parties agree to share the small venue, chaos and slapstick mishaps ensue, including wrestling an alligator on a hotel bed. Oh, 2000s comedies, we're so back!
The Fall Guy
- RT score: 82%
- Age rating: PG-13
- Length: 126 minutes
- Director: David Leitch
- Release date: January 2
- Where to watch: Prime Video (US); Sky (UK); Netflix/Binge (AU)
I missed The Fall Guy when it came out in theatres, so now I finally get the chance to stream this high-octane action comedy on one of the best streaming services. Inspired by the 1980s TV series of the same name, The Fall Guy tells the story of stuntman Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling) who accidentally becomes embroiled in a dangerous criminal conspiracy. It's been a while since I tucked into a crazy popcorn action movie and this fun flick is perfect weekend entertainment.
Blink Twice
- RT score: 75%
- Age rating: R
- Length: 103 minutes
- Director: Zoë Kravitz
- Release date: January 21
- Where to watch: Prime Video (US); MGM Plus (UK)
In Blink Twice, when tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum) meets cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) at his fundraising gala, he invites her to join him and his friends on his private island. Soon though, strange things start to happen and Frida must work out the truth to make it out alive. If you're in the mood for a gripping twisty-turny thriller, then Blink Twice might be the one for you.
You might also like
- How to download movies and shows on Prime Video
- Reacher season 3: release date, teaser, confirmed cast, plot synopsis, and more news on the hit Prime Video show's return
- Prime Video movie of the day: Pan's Labyrinth is a dark, fantastic fantasy
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
After graduating with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, Grace dived into the world of entertainment where she started writing all about the must-watch shows and movies at What To Watch. Now Grace is on her next writing adventure at TechRadar, where she uses her expertise to help readers keep up to date on the biggest TV shows and movies in the ever-changing world of streaming. If she’s not writing about her passion for entertainment, you’ll find her watching reality shows while feasting on chocolate.