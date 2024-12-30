Reacher season 3: release date, trailer, confirmed cast, plot synopsis, and more news on the hit Prime Video show's return

Reacher season 3: key information - Set to debut on Prime Video next February

Ready to rock and roll with Reacher season 3? You're in luck. Indeed, we don't have to wait much longer for a show that's been dubbed “peak Dad TV” by numerous observers to return to our screeners.

Why? Because Reacher's latest season will make its Prime Video debut on February 20, 2025. At the time that this article is going live, then, the hit Amazon series is less than two months away from making its comeback. Before it does, you'll want the latest news and rumors about Reacher season 3, including its full release schedule, cast details, early story teases, and more. Good job we've put in the hard yards and rounded all of that up for you, then, eh?

Major spoilers follow for Reacher's previous two seasons. Potential cast and plot spoilers also follow for the forthcoming season, too.

Reacher season 3 will officially makes its bow on Prime Video, aka one of the world's best streaming services, on February 20, 2025. The announcement was made during Amazon's CCXP Brazil panel in early December, with Ritchson taking to the stage to unveil Reacher season 3's release date and trailer (more on the latter shortly).

Like the action show's second season, this chapter will launch with a three-episode premiere. New entries will air weekly until the season finale on March 27 after it debuts.

Reacher season 3 trailer

Reacher Season 3 - Official Teaser | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Reacher season 3's full trailer hasn't dropped online yet, but a 30-second teaser received its world premiere at CCXP Brazil. Typically, it showed off plenty of explosive action, the return of Reacher's most trustworthy ally in Maria Sten's Frances Neagley, and introduced us to a towering new henchman who's not only taller than the eponymous hero, but also the one individual who's been able to properly know Reacher to the ground with a single punch.

Reacher season 3 confirmed cast

Alan Ritchson returns to take names and kick butt as the titular character (Image credit: Prime Video)

Possible spoilers follow for Reacher season 3.

Here's the confirmed cast list for Reacher season 3 so far:

Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher

Maria Sten as Frances Neagley

Olivier Richters as Paulie

Anthony Michael Hall as Zachary Beck

Sonya Cassidy as Susan Duffy

Brian Tee as Quinn

Johnny Berchtold as Richard Beck

Robert Montesinos as Guillermo Villanueva

Daniel David Stewart as Steven Elliot

Ritchson and Sten reprise their roles from Reacher's previous seasons, but there are plenty of new faces joining them for the show's next outing.

The *ahem* biggest news is that Dutch bodybuilder Olivier Richters, who stands at over seven foot, is playing an absolute colossus going by the name of Paulie. He was seen briefly in season 3's first trailer as the individual who gives Reacher a taste of his own medicine from a brute force viewpoint.

In February, Amazon announced two other new hires in Hall and Cassidy. The former is playing Zachary Beck, aka "a formidable and successful businessman, Beck is a widow and single father of a 20-year-old son, Richard. He is the owner of a rug import company that Reacher and his cohorts suspect is a cover for a more nefarious operation". Cassidy, meanwhile, will portray Agent Susan Duffy, "an extremely intelligent and tough DEA agent from Boston with a sharp and sarcastic sense of humour."

One month later, Amazon MGM Studios confirmed four more actors had landed roles. Tee will play Quinn, a "physically imposing and intimidating Lieutenant Colonel in the army, who Reacher investigated ten years ago when he sold military secrets to hostile nations". Berchtold is on board as Richard Beck, the only son of Zachary, who we’re told is a "sensitive and artistic college student."

Elsewhere, Montesinos will star as Villanueva, a DEA agent on the verge of retirement. Villanueva is Duffy's mentor and described as "paunchy with bad knees and a good natured sense of humour, he really loves and cares about Duffy even though they bust each other's chops all the time". Lastly, Stewart will play Steven Elliot, a clean-cut rookie DEA agent, who is "lovable, fresh-faced, new to the job and still learning."

Reacher season 3 story synopsis and rumors

Frances Neagley will, once again, aid Jack Reacher throughout this season (Image credit: Prime Video)

Mild spoilers follow for Reacher season 3's plot.

Here's the official story synopsis for season 3: "In the third season of the action-packed series, Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence – and confronts some unfinished business from his own past."

The forthcoming season is based on 'Persuader', the seventh book in Lee Child’s global best-selling book series. And, based on what Ritchson told ComicBook.com, this season could be one of his most personal stories yet. "There's a lot of classic Reacher stories which are just adventures that he gets sucked into in a big way," the man mountain actor said. "We get to enjoy Reacher in a new world. It may not have anything to do with family [or] with his past – he's just living that adventure out and that's kind of the direction that we've gone and it seems to really be working."

Elaborating further on what fans can expect from the threequel, Ritchson told Collider: "Things get pretty dangerous. Things get – and I mean this, I would never lead you astray – there's been a little tiny something in each season where I've been like, 'I wish we could do that better.'

"Season 3 is by far the best season we've ever made," he continued. "Start to finish, this is high octane action, this is peak TV, and I cannot wait for everyone to watch this. I don't want to ruin it for you. In 'Persuader', Reacher has to go undercover, and he's gotta do some heavy lifting, both to stay alive and to find someone he's looking for. Things get quite dangerous. But he also comes across his most formidable foe yet in Paulie."

Sounds like the titular roamer is in for a rough ride, then! February 2025 can't come soon enough.

Has Prime Video said anything about Reacher season 4 yet?

It has – in fact, Amazon MGM Studios confirmed it has greenlit Reacher season 4 in October. Not only that, but the e-commerce giant's entertainment division also announced a spin-off project, which will center on Sten's Neagley.

"Reacher has become a phenomenon that continues to resonate with our global customers beyond our wildest expectations and we are thrilled to bring the series back for an additional season," Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios, said in a Prime Video statement. "We are looking forward to more action and adventure from the immensely talented team behind the series including Nick Santora, Alan Ritchson, Lee Child, Skydance, and CBS Studios."

Considering there are 28 (!) books in Lee Child's Reacher novel series, there's still plenty of source material for the series to draw from. Given how popular Reacher continues to be – season 1 was an unexpectedly massive hit, while its sequel was the most-streamed Amazon TV Original of 2023 – as well, its massive audience isn't like to get tired of seeing Ritchson beat up more goons in the years ahead. Don't expect Reacher season 4 to be the show's last installment, then.

