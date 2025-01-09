Prime Video releases action-packed trailer for Reacher season 3 – and this time he's facing a foe even bigger than he is

Prime Video has released a new action-packed trailer for Reacher season 3

The trailer sees Jack Reacher face an opponent even bigger than himself

Reacher season 3 sees the hero go undercover to rescue an informant held hostage by an enemy from his past

The explosive trailer for Prime Video's Reacher season 3 is finally here – and this time the titular hero faces a new enemy who's even bigger than he is, if that were even possible.

Prime Video's popular badass Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) is back for a new round of adventures on February 20, with season 3 taking the man-mountain hero out of his comfort zone when he goes undercover to rescue an informant who's being held captive by an enemy from his past.

In the trailer, Reacher teams up with Susan Duffy (Sonya Cassidy), an agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration, for an undercover mission to infiltrate a group of baddies at the heart of a sprawling criminal organization. One of them includes a 7-foot monster of a man called Paulie (Olivier Richters), and inevitably, as the trailer shows, the two come to blows.

What happens in Reacher season 3?

REACHER Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Reacher season 3 is based on author Lee Child's seventh Jack Reacher novel, Persuader. The official logline of the new series reads: “In the third season of the action-packed series, Reacher (Alan Ritchson) hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence – and confronts some unfinished business from his own past.”

Despite Reacher season 2 being Prime Video's most-watched show of 2023, it wasn't met with rave reviews, with Forbes writing that Reacher season 2 "is now officially one of the worst shows on TV." However, this hasn't stopped Prime Video from giving Reacher an early season 4 renewal before season 3 has even aired, and there's already a spin-off series on the way called The Untitled Neagley Project.

Reacher is one of the best Prime Video shows and has amassed a huge following, so it's unsurprising that it continues to be renewed on the best streaming services – and the streaming titan has 28 books in the Jack Reacher series to choose from if it wants to produce even more content.

Reacher season 3 will also see Anthony Michael Hall join the cast as Zackary Beck, the lead antagonist of the series. Other newcomers include Sonya Cassidy as Susan Duffy, Brian Tee as Quinn, Johnny Berchtold as Richard Beck, Robert Montesinos as Guillermo Villanueva, Olivier Richters as Paulie and Daniel David Stewart as Steven Elliot.

The eight-episode season will roll out weekly, with the first three episodes premiering on Thursday, February 20, and subsequent episodes dropping every Thursday through March 27.