3 new Prime Video shows I can't wait to watch this month, including one with 98% on Rotten Tomatoes

After writing about the three new Prime Video movies I'm excited to watch in January 2025, now's my chance to reveal the three new TV shows I can't wait to stream this month on Prime, aka one of the best streaming services.

There's plenty to choose from – see our everything new on Prime Video in January 2025 article for a full run-down – but the three titles I've picked out are the shows I'm most looking forward to watching, and potentially seeing make it onto our best Prime Video shows list. With two comedies and a popular legal drama with six seasons under its belt to choose from, January is set to be another satisfying month of binge-watching.

Harlem season 3

Harlem Season 1 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 98% (seasons 1 and 2)

98% (seasons 1 and 2) Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~35 minute episodes

~35 minute episodes Creator: Tracy Oliver

Tracy Oliver Release date: January 21

January 21 Where to watch: Prime Video (globally)

Tracy Oliver knocks it out of the park with her latest comedy series Harlem, which debuted to rave reviews in December 2021. The series follows four thirty-something best friends as they try to navigate their relationships, careers, and personal lives while living in Harlem. Alongside the dramedy series Younger, which is one of three new Netflix shows with over 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, Harlem is another female-led comedy with infectious chemistry and entertaining characters that I can't wait to watch this month.

Monk seasons 1-8

RT score: 89%

89% Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Length: ~43 minute episodes

~43 minute episodes Creator: Andy Breckman

Andy Breckman Release date: January 15

January 15 Where to watch: Prime Video (US); Netflix (UK); Netflix (AU)

Monk first aired on the USA Network from 2002 until 2009, and now the police procedural comedy series has found a new home on Prime Video in the US (it's on Netflix in the UK and AU). Tony Shalhoub stars as Adrian Monk, a former San Francisco homicide investigator who develops obsessive-compulsive disorder following his wife's death. After leaving the force, Monk begins working as a consultant on the police department's most challenging cases.

Despite being a comedy, Monk has a lot of emotional depth and balances amusing moments with poignant themes of mental illness and grief. Netflix's A Man on the Inside is the one comedy show that made me cry in 2024, but it looks like Monk may be the one to take that title in 2025.

How to Get Away with Murder seasons 1-6

How to Get Away With Murder - Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 88%

88% Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Length: ~43 minute episodes

~43 minute episodes Creator: Peter Nowalk

Peter Nowalk Release date: January 1

January 1 Where to watch: Prime Video (US); available to buy on Apple TV (UK); Netflix (AU)

The critically acclaimed ABC legal drama How to Get Away with Murder tells the story of brilliant defense attorney and law professor Annalise Keating (Viola Davis), who, along with five of her students, becomes embroiled in a complex murder case. How to Get Away with Murder is one of Davis' best-known roles, earning the Oscar-winning actress her first Emmy Award in 2015. It's one show I've been meaning to watch for its shocking and engaging mystery storyline, and now's the time for me – and you – to be blown away by Annalise's teaching.

