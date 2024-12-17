Netflix renews the one comedy show that made me cry in 2024 and says A Man on the Inside season 2 will return next year

A Man on the Inside has been renewed for season 2 by Netflix.

Netflix has renewed A Man on the Inside for season 2

Created by Michael Schur, the series became Netflix's no. 1 TV show when it was released

A Man on the Inside follows a retired professor who goes undercover in a retirement home to find a stolen family heirloom

I wasn't expecting to cry at a comedy series, but the hit Netflix show A Man on the Inside did just that – and I can't wait to experience the emotional rollercoaster all over again as the show has been renewed for season 2.

Debuting with a 95% Rotten Tomatoes score from the critics, the sitcom quickly became Netflix's number one most-watched show and has remained in the 'Top 10' for the past three weeks. It's no surprise though since A Man on the Inside was created by comedy connoisseur Michael Schur, the mastermind behind hugely successful series like The Good Place, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.

Series creator Schur told Tudum: “We are thrilled to make another season of A Man on the Inside, starring young up-and-comer Ted Danson. From our partners at Netflix and Universal TV to the writers, cast, and crew, it’s a truly exceptional team of talented and lovely people, with one notable exception (young up-and-comer Ted Danson, who’s kind of a nightmare).”

A MAN ON THE INSIDE. SEASON 2.The heartwarming comedy series from Mike Schur and starring Ted Danson is set to return in 2025! pic.twitter.com/fUFsbuZHhWDecember 16, 2024

What can we expect in A Man on the Inside season 2?

A Man on the Inside | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

At the moment, there are no details regarding the plot for A Man on the Inside season 2, but we can expect that Ted Danson will go on another undercover adventure after his comedic escapades in an assisted-living facility. The first season has earned a Golden Globe nomination for Danson's performance.

Based on Maite Alberdi's 2020 documentary The Mole Agent, Danson plays Charles, a retired professor still grieving his wife's death. However, he's given a new lease of life when he goes undercover at a retirement home to help a private detective solve the mystery of some stolen jewelry.

Although, keeping a low-profile proves to be harder than expected as the lovable Charles quickly connects with his fellow residents. Being a "man on the inside" helps Charles realize that there's a lot more to life and allows him to reconnect with his daughter Emily (Mary Elizabeth Ellis) in the process.

As one of three new Netflix shows I've watched in December and would highly recommend, A Man on the Inside sensitively handles issues that me and many other people can connect to with plenty of heartwarming humor. If you haven't already, your mission is to watch A Man on the Inside before the second series arrives in 2025.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors