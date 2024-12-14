Subservience is #2 on Netflix but it's disappointing — here are 3 better sci-fi movies with 80% or more on Rotten Tomatoes

It's always disappointing when one of the new Netflix movies flops. Currently, the sci-fi thriller Subservience is in the top 10 on Netflix, with people flocking to watch the new Megan Fox-led movie. Unfortunately, it's been a critical fail and has only scored 50% on Rotten Tomatoes, which means we can't add it to our best Netflix movies round-up. If you're looking for a better sci-fi movie, I've got three recommendations you shouldn't miss.

Whether you want something action-packed, emotional, or a blend of sci-fi comedy, hopefully, one of these three recommendations will satisfy any futuristic cravings you have this weekend. And with over 80% on the iconic Tomatometer, they've got the critics' seal of approval as well as mine.

Upgrade

RT score: 88%

88% Runtime: 104 minutes

104 minutes Main cast: Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel, Harrison Gilbertson

Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel, Harrison Gilbertson Director: Leigh Whannell

Leigh Whannell is one of my favorite writers ever, and while I'll take any excuse to big up his 2004 horror masterpiece Saw, it's his action-packed sci-fi thriller that has made it onto my weekend recommendations list. Upgrade is one of the coolest movies you'll ever see, in my opinion, featuring an impressively physical performance from lead actor Logan Marshall-Green. Set in 2046, Marshall-Green plays a mechanic, Grey, who lives with his wife Asha – who works for a company that makes human-computer augmentations.

When tragedy strikes and an ambush leaves Asha dead and Grey paralyzed, he sinks into a depression. In an attempt to get him back on his feet, he accepts an implant that can control his body. Surely nothing can go wrong here, right?

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

RT score: 92%

92% Runtime: 108 minutes

108 minutes Main cast: Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, Kirsten Dunst, Mark Ruffalo

Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, Kirsten Dunst, Mark Ruffalo Director: Michel Gondry

Now I think about it, recommending this movie is pretty mean of me and you will need tissues for this one. Just trust me. But if you're after a more heartfelt, emotional sci-fi drama, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is a total masterpiece and one I revisit whenever I'm in the mood for a good cry. Come on, we all have those movies!

While Jim Carrey is known for his more comedic roles, we get to see a serious side to him here as Joel, a man who discovers that his estranged girlfriend, Clementine, has undergone a procedure to have her memories of him erased. I do love thought-provoking dramas like this about revolutionary technology that could run the risk of doing more harm than good.

They Cloned Tyrone

RT score: 95%

95% Runtime: 119 minutes

119 minutes Main cast: John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, Jamie Foxx

John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, Jamie Foxx Director: Juel Taylor

Now for some comedy. Sci-fi blends effortlessly with almost any genre, and comedy is no exception. They Cloned Tyrone is the feature film directorial debut for Juel Taylor, and a hugely successful one given that very high Rotten Tomatoes score.

The movie follows an unlikely trio who uncovers a shadow government cloning conspiracy. So if you're looking for a mystery with lots of laughs along the way, this genre-hopping movie is for you. You'll also see John Boyega playing multiple different roles here, and he does it all brilliantly. It's highly entertaining and a bit lighter, if the other two sound too intense.