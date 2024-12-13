Netflix releases trailer for Bank of Dave 2 and I can't wait to see him take on a new rival
Dave Fishwick is on the warpath
The original Bank of Dave movie was a real surprise for me when I first watched it on Netflix. It was the kind of movie I put on wanting something a little more lighthearted, and was impressed by just how good it was, so I am so excited to see it returning to one of the best streaming services.
When we last saw Rory Kinnear's (The Imitation Game; Skyfall) portrayal of David Fishwick in the original 2023 movie, we saw him battling London's elite financial institutions where he competed for the first banking licence in more than 150 years, based on the gripping true story about the real-life Burnley-based businessman.
You can take a look at the first trailer below before it arrives on Netflix on January 10.
What do we know about Bank of Dave 2?
Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger follows the businessman taking on a new dangerous adversary, the payday loan companies that have caused so much misery among his local community and beyond. The new movie will explore how he tackles these companies head-on. The more Dave's reputation grows, the more we start to see him appearing on daytime TV in the UK and beyond to spread awareness of the situation.
In an effort to take down these predatory corporations, Dave recruits an American investigative reporter and a local Citizen’s Advice counsellor to help him with his efforts. Set between the UK and the US, this story is even bigger than the first and I'm excited to see it when it arrives on the streamer.
