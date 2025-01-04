Jesse Eisenberg plays Mark Zuckerberg in the gripping and fascinating drama about the birth of Facebook, The Social Network

Prime Video kicks off the new year with a refreshed library, featuring an impressive selection of exciting new movies arriving throughout January 2025. While a few new TV show seasons are also dropping, it’s the movie lineup that truly shines for Prime Video subscribers this month.

It’s no surprise that Prime Video remains one of the best streaming services around. With an already impressive library and a reputation for regularly adding lots of fresh content, it continues to deliver. Good news for those who like to escape the January blues.

Prime Video has added a huge selection of new films, from gory horrors to laugh-out-loud comedies and family action films to dark thrillers. There really is something for everyone in Prime Video's January 2025 update. Of course if you're not concerned with what's new but what's top-rated, take a look at our best Prime Video movies guide instead.

Everything new on Prime Video in January 2025

Arriving January 1

A Quiet Place: Day One (movie)

American Sniper (movie)

Autumn In New York (movie)

Barbershop (movie)

Barbershop 2: Back In Business (movie)

Basic (movie)

Beauty Shop (movie)

Benny & Joon (movie)

Bohemian Rhapsody (movie)

Boogie Nights (movie)

Bridesmaids Unrated (movie)

Captain Phillips (movie)

Coffy (movie)

Cutting Edge 3: Chasing the Dream (movie)

Cutting Edge 4: Fire and Ice (movie)

Do the Right Thing (movie)

Dope (movie)

Edge of Tomorrow (movie)

Fled (movie)

Foxy Brown (movie)

Hoodlum (movie)

Horrible Bosses (movie)

Horrible Bosses 2 (movie)

Hotel Rwanda (movie)

Imitation of Life (movie)

In The Heat Of The Night (movie)

Jumping the Broom (movie)

Lee Daniels' The Butler (movie)

Liar Liar (movie)

Life as We Know It (movie)

Little Nicky (movie)

MacGruber (movie)

Major Payne (movie)

Mississippi Burning (movie)

Much Ado About Nothing (movie)

Mystery Men (movie)

Nicholas Nickleby (movie)

Return to Me (movie)

Rollerball (movie)

Santa Claus: The Movie 25th Anniversary Edition (movie)

Scent of a Woman (movie)

Some Like It Hot (movie)

Something Wild (movie)

Something's Gotta Give (movie)

Soul Plane (movie)

Stomp The Yard (movie)

Supernova (movie)

Tag (movie)

Ted (Unrated) (movie)

The Blues Brothers (movie)

The Brothers (movie)

The Company You Keep (movie)

The Cutting Edge (movie)

The Cutting Edge: Going For The Gold (movie)

The Equalizer (movie)

The Great Outdoors (movie)

The Grey (movie)

The Ides Of March (movie)

The Land Before Time (movie)

The Last Samurai (movie)

The LEGO Movie (movie)

The Sixth (movie)

The Social Network (movie)

The Way Back (movie)

The Woman in Red (movie)

Touch (movie)

Unforgiven (movie)

Valmont (movie)

Wedding Daze (movie)

What's The Worst That Could Happen?(movie)

Wicker Park (movie)

xXx (movie)

xXx: State of the Union (movie)

Yentl (movie)

How to Get Away with Murder, Season 1 - 6 (TV show)

Wild Cards, Season 1 (TV show)

Arriving January 2

The Fall Guy (movie)

The Rig, Season 2 (TV show)

Arriving January 10

Focus (movie)

Arriving January 15

Monk, Season 1 - 8 (TV show)

Arriving January 16

The Calendar Killer (movie)

Unstoppable (movie)

Jurassic World (movie)

Arriving January 17

Undercover Party Crasher (movie)

Molly Mae: Behind It All (TV show)

The Liberation (TV show)

Arriving January 21

Blink Twice (movie)

Harlem, Season 3 (TV show)

Arriving January 26

Rampage (movie)

Arriving January 27

Tribunal Justice, Season 2 (TV show)

Arriving January 30

You’re Cordially Invited (movie)

Arriving January 31

Breach (movie)

Friday Night Lights (movie)

Knocked Up (Unrated) (movie)

Scarface (movie)