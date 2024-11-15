Prime Video is getting more free TV content following the recent closure of Amazon Freevee
Amazon Freevee is out, ad-supported TV is in
- Prime Video has partnered with PBS to host its free channels
- The news comes after the recent closure of Amazon Freevee
- This is the first time PBS shows are available to stream for free on a major streaming service
Prime Video has announced a partnership with PBS, following its recent decision to close the free streaming service Amazon Freevee. The loss of Freevee might come as a surprise to some viewers, but it looks like the streaming service is making up for that by bringing some exciting new things in the form of PBS channels.
The recent announcement confirms that one of the best streaming services will soon have more than 150 local PBS channels as well as PBS Kids as a free ad-supported TV offering. This is exciting news for both companies, as PBS confirmed this is the first time it'll be free on a major streaming service.
“PBS member stations will be able to tap into a leading streaming service to offer quality local programming viewers know and love for free,” said PBS chief digital and marketing officer, Ira Rubenstein. “It’s part of the PBS commitment to make trusted content available to all households across as many platforms as possible. We thank Amazon for giving PBS Member Stations a new and exciting way to grow their digital footprint while engaging with audiences old and new.”
What else should we know about the Prime Video and PBS partnership?
PBS confirmed it's also launching two FAST channels available exclusively on Prime Video, PBS Drama and PBS Documentaries. These will be available exclusively on the streaming service for a limited time, and will launch on November 26.
There's so much to watch on PBS so it's an exciting way for subscribers to make the most of their Prime Video membership. Most notably, the network carries iconic British TV titles such as Call the Midwife, Downton Abbey and Poldark, for international fans wanting to enjoy those. They have plenty of original programming too including dramas, documentaries, cartoons, and more.
Prime Video is growing increasingly popular, to the point where one TechRadar writer Carrie Marshall said she's pausing her Max subscription for Prime Video in November. Now feels like a great time to dive into some of the best Prime Video shows and best Prime Video movies.
You might also like
- Prime Video might steal YouTube TV’s best sports streaming feature
- Why Apple TV Plus beat Netflix and Prime Video for our Streaming Service of the Year award
- Prime Video releases new trailer for its Cruel Intentions TV remake and first images for The Rig season 2, but I'm not thrilled by either of them
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.