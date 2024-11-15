Prime Video is getting more free TV content following the recent closure of Amazon Freevee

Prime Video has partnered with PBS to host its free channels

The news comes after the recent closure of Amazon Freevee

This is the first time PBS shows are available to stream for free on a major streaming service

Prime Video has announced a partnership with PBS, following its recent decision to close the free streaming service Amazon Freevee. The loss of Freevee might come as a surprise to some viewers, but it looks like the streaming service is making up for that by bringing some exciting new things in the form of PBS channels.

The recent announcement confirms that one of the best streaming services will soon have more than 150 local PBS channels as well as PBS Kids as a free ad-supported TV offering. This is exciting news for both companies, as PBS confirmed this is the first time it'll be free on a major streaming service.

“PBS member stations will be able to tap into a leading streaming service to offer quality local programming viewers know and love for free,” said PBS chief digital and marketing officer, Ira Rubenstein. “It’s part of the PBS commitment to make trusted content available to all households across as many platforms as possible. We thank Amazon for giving PBS Member Stations a new and exciting way to grow their digital footprint while engaging with audiences old and new.”

What else should we know about the Prime Video and PBS partnership?

Call the Midwife is one of the many great shows to watch on PBS (Image credit: BBC)

PBS confirmed it's also launching two FAST channels available exclusively on Prime Video, PBS Drama and PBS Documentaries. These will be available exclusively on the streaming service for a limited time, and will launch on November 26.

There's so much to watch on PBS so it's an exciting way for subscribers to make the most of their Prime Video membership. Most notably, the network carries iconic British TV titles such as Call the Midwife, Downton Abbey and Poldark, for international fans wanting to enjoy those. They have plenty of original programming too including dramas, documentaries, cartoons, and more.

Prime Video is growing increasingly popular, to the point where one TechRadar writer Carrie Marshall said she's pausing her Max subscription for Prime Video in November. Now feels like a great time to dive into some of the best Prime Video shows and best Prime Video movies.

