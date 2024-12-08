Reacher season 3 lands a February 2025 release date on Prime Video – and a teaser trailer that packs a literal punch for the titular hero

Prime Video has finally revealed when Reacher season 3 will be released

The hugely popular action show will premiere on the streamer next February

A 30-second teaser confirms Jack Reacher will meet his match in the series' next chapter

Prime Video has confirmed that Reacher season 3 will make its debut on the streaming service in early 2025.

Announced during an Amazon presentation at CCXP 2024 in São Paulo, Brazil, Reacher's third installment will premiere on the platform on February 20, 2025. That's a Thursday, for anyone wondering.

That wasn't the only exciting announcement that Prime Video made about Jack Reacher's next outing. Indeed, one of the world's best streaming services also released a first-look teaser for its action series' next chapter, which proves the titular hero will finally meet his match, especially from a height perspective, in season 3.

Reacher Season 3 - Official Teaser | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The 30-second stinger is packed with the kind of adrenaline-fuelled footage we've come to expect from Reacher's TV adaptation. Alan Ritchson's muscular protagonist being a badass? Check. Explosions and gunfire aplenty? Double check. The return of Maria Sten's Frances Neagley? Triple check.

What fans of one of the best Prime Video shows might not have expected, though, is to see the titular man mountain dwarfed by another individual. Well, it turns out Reacher, who stands at 6'5, isn't the tallest and hardest hitting guy around anymore. That award goes to a guy who Reacher calls Paulie – a colossus of a man who'll be portrayed by the 7'2 Olivier Richters, who's famously known as 'The Dutch Giant' in real life. Judging by his ability to not only withstand Reacher's powerful punches, but also knock the eponymous hero to the ground with a single throw of his own, it seems Reacher will have to use all of his nous and skills to defeat this towering foe.

Time to hit the road again, Jack (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

As for Reacher season 3's story, here's a brief plot synopsis, courtesy of Amazon: "Based on Lee Child’s novel Persuader, in the third season of the action-packed series, Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence – and confronts some unfinished business from his own past."

Joining Ritchson, Sten, and Richters on the cast list for Reacher's next entry are Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Daniel David Stewart. Nick Santora (FUBAR, Prison Break) returns as its showrunner and one of the series' executive producing team, which counts Child and Ritchson among its 11-strong team.

Reacher season 3 will launch on Prime Video with a three-episode premiere. New episodes will air weekly until the finale on March 27. That won't be the end of the road for the program's protagonist, though – Indeed, Amazon MGM Studios renewed Reacher for a fourth season in mid-October. As revealed in an Amazon press release, filming will begin on season 4 in 2025.