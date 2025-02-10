3 movies leaving Netflix with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes that you won't want to miss

While there's a constant swathe of new Netflix movies every month, it also means we have to say goodbye to some much-loved titles leaving one of the best streaming services, including a Christopher Nolan classic and a critically acclaimed horror.

Out of everything leaving Netflix in February 2025, I've picked out three of the best Netflix movies with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics in case you're wanting to catch a flick before it goes elsewhere.

Pearl

Pearl | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 93%

93% Age rating: R

R Length: 102 minutes

102 minutes Director: Ti West

Ti West Leaving on: February 15

The second installment to Ti West's iconic X movie trilogy follows Pearl (Mia Goth), a young Texas girl who yearns for stardom while trapped on an isolated farm. However, Pearl's longing for fame soon turns into a deadly obsession. An extraordinary, gruesome horror that's powered by Goth's memorable performance.

Stand by Me

Stand by Me (1986) Trailer #1 | Movieclilps Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 92%

92% Age rating: R

R Length: 90 minutes

90 minutes Director: Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner Leaving on: February 28

Based on Stephen King's 1982 novella The Body, Stand by Me tells the story of four boys, Gordie, Chris, Teddy and Vern, who embark on a life-changing journey to find the dead body of a local teenager. Stand by Me is hailed as a nostalgic coming-of-age drama that captures the hardships of growing up.

Inception

Inception (2010) Official Trailer #1 - Christopher Nolan Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 87%

87% Age rating: PG-13

PG-13 Length: 148 minutes

148 minutes Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Leaving on: February 28

Ranked as TechRadar's second best Christopher Nolan movie, Inception centers on Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio), a troubled thief who steals secrets from people's dreams. Accused for his alleged role in his wife's murder, Cobb's only chance of redemption is to lead a dangerous mission to plant an idea into a target's subconscious. As TechRadar's Matt Bolton writes: "It's all a glorious excuse for some incredible scenes, such as a fight in a rotating hallway, or Paris being folded in on itself and manipulated."

