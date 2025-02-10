3 movies leaving Netflix with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes that you won't want to miss

Say bye bye to these movies

Leonardo DiCaprio as Cobb, looking at his spinning top totem in Inception
Inception is leaving Netflix on February 28. (Image credit: Warner Bros)

While there's a constant swathe of new Netflix movies every month, it also means we have to say goodbye to some much-loved titles leaving one of the best streaming services, including a Christopher Nolan classic and a critically acclaimed horror.

Out of everything leaving Netflix in February 2025, I've picked out three of the best Netflix movies with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics in case you're wanting to catch a flick before it goes elsewhere.

Pearl

Pearl | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Pearl | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube
Watch On
  • RT score: 93%
  • Age rating: R
  • Length: 102 minutes
  • Director: Ti West
  • Leaving on: February 15

The second installment to Ti West's iconic X movie trilogy follows Pearl (Mia Goth), a young Texas girl who yearns for stardom while trapped on an isolated farm. However, Pearl's longing for fame soon turns into a deadly obsession. An extraordinary, gruesome horror that's powered by Goth's memorable performance.

Stand by Me

Stand by Me (1986) Trailer #1 | Movieclilps Classic Trailers - YouTube Stand by Me (1986) Trailer #1 | Movieclilps Classic Trailers - YouTube
Watch On
  • RT score: 92%
  • Age rating: R
  • Length: 90 minutes
  • Director: Rob Reiner
  • Leaving on: February 28

Based on Stephen King's 1982 novella The Body, Stand by Me tells the story of four boys, Gordie, Chris, Teddy and Vern, who embark on a life-changing journey to find the dead body of a local teenager. Stand by Me is hailed as a nostalgic coming-of-age drama that captures the hardships of growing up.

Inception

Inception (2010) Official Trailer #1 - Christopher Nolan Movie HD - YouTube Inception (2010) Official Trailer #1 - Christopher Nolan Movie HD - YouTube
Watch On
  • RT score: 87%
  • Age rating: PG-13
  • Length: 148 minutes
  • Director: Christopher Nolan
  • Leaving on: February 28

Ranked as TechRadar's second best Christopher Nolan movie, Inception centers on Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio), a troubled thief who steals secrets from people's dreams. Accused for his alleged role in his wife's murder, Cobb's only chance of redemption is to lead a dangerous mission to plant an idea into a target's subconscious. As TechRadar's Matt Bolton writes: "It's all a glorious excuse for some incredible scenes, such as a fight in a rotating hallway, or Paris being folded in on itself and manipulated."

