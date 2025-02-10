3 movies leaving Netflix with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes that you won't want to miss
Say bye bye to these movies
While there's a constant swathe of new Netflix movies every month, it also means we have to say goodbye to some much-loved titles leaving one of the best streaming services, including a Christopher Nolan classic and a critically acclaimed horror.
Out of everything leaving Netflix in February 2025, I've picked out three of the best Netflix movies with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics in case you're wanting to catch a flick before it goes elsewhere.
Pearl
- RT score: 93%
- Age rating: R
- Length: 102 minutes
- Director: Ti West
- Leaving on: February 15
The second installment to Ti West's iconic X movie trilogy follows Pearl (Mia Goth), a young Texas girl who yearns for stardom while trapped on an isolated farm. However, Pearl's longing for fame soon turns into a deadly obsession. An extraordinary, gruesome horror that's powered by Goth's memorable performance.
Stand by Me
- RT score: 92%
- Age rating: R
- Length: 90 minutes
- Director: Rob Reiner
- Leaving on: February 28
Based on Stephen King's 1982 novella The Body, Stand by Me tells the story of four boys, Gordie, Chris, Teddy and Vern, who embark on a life-changing journey to find the dead body of a local teenager. Stand by Me is hailed as a nostalgic coming-of-age drama that captures the hardships of growing up.
Inception
- RT score: 87%
- Age rating: PG-13
- Length: 148 minutes
- Director: Christopher Nolan
- Leaving on: February 28
Ranked as TechRadar's second best Christopher Nolan movie, Inception centers on Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio), a troubled thief who steals secrets from people's dreams. Accused for his alleged role in his wife's murder, Cobb's only chance of redemption is to lead a dangerous mission to plant an idea into a target's subconscious. As TechRadar's Matt Bolton writes: "It's all a glorious excuse for some incredible scenes, such as a fight in a rotating hallway, or Paris being folded in on itself and manipulated."
You might also like
- Netflix is getting 2 huge thrillers that I can’t wait for, with Robert De Niro, Gillian Anderson and Ben Affleck on board
- Netflix's #2 movie is a subpar thriller from 2006 – here are 3 films with better Rotten Tomatoes scores than The Sentinel
- I’ve loved WWE for 25 years, and there’s no better time to start watching thanks to Netflix
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
After graduating with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, Grace dived into the world of entertainment where she started writing all about the must-watch shows and movies at What To Watch. Now Grace is on her next writing adventure at TechRadar, where she uses her expertise to help readers keep up to date on the biggest TV shows and movies in the ever-changing world of streaming. If she’s not writing about her passion for entertainment, you’ll find her watching reality shows while feasting on chocolate.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Netflix is getting 2 huge thrillers that I can’t wait for, with Robert De Niro, Gillian Anderson and Ben Affleck on board
Netflix's #2 movie is a subpar thriller from 2006 – here are 3 films with better Rotten Tomatoes scores than The Sentinel