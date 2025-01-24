Everything leaving Netflix in February 2025
Now that Netflix has unveiled which titles will be leaving in February 2025, take this as your sign to get a head start on catching the best Netflix movies before it's too late. But while Netflix doesn't tend to remove a huge amount of titles each month (which is a good thing), there are always one or two gems thrown into the mix that I know I'll miss dearly. As for this month, those movies are Pearl (2022) and Stand By Me (1986), but there are plenty new additions on the way to make up for it, looking at everything coming to Netflix in February.
When it comes to Netflix series, I find that these are less prone to being axed from Netflix's library. This month, only two TV shows (Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Mindy Project) are being removed compared to over 30 movies, so with that said, you can't say that Netflix isn't one of the best streaming services when it comes to TV content.
Leaving on February 1
Cocaine Cowboys 2 (movie)
Plus One (movie)
Run All Night (movie)
Leaving on February 11
The Fast and the Furious (movie)
2 Fast 2 Furious (movie)
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (movie)
Fast Five (movie)
Fast & Furious 6 (movie)
The Pope's Exorcist (movie)
Leaving on February 14
The Catcher Was a Spy (movie)
White Boy (movie)
Leaving on February 15
47 Meters Down: Uncaged (movie)
Blackhat (movie)
Pearl (movie)
Leaving on February 20
Book Club (movie)
Southpaw (movie)
Leaving on February 21
All Good Things (movie)
Leaving on February 24
U Turn (movie)
Leaving on February 25
Brooklyn Nine-Nine seasons 1-2 (TV show)
Leaving on February 28
21 Bridges (movie)
A Haunted House (movie)
A Haunted House 2 (movie)
Aloha (movie)
The Angry Birds Movie (movie)
Blended (movie)
Cinderella Man (movie)
Due Date (movie)
Green Lantern (movie)
Inception (movie)
Legends of the Fall (movie)
Little (movie)
The Mindy Project seasons 1-6 (TV show)
Oblivion (movie)
The Other Guys (movie)
Scooby-Doo (movie)
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (movie)
Sixteen Candles (movie)
Stand by Me (movie)
Without a Paddle (movie)
