Squid Game season 2 is Netflix's reigning champion – here are 3 more K-Dramas with perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes scores

Squid Game season 2 has been top of the Netflix charts for four weeks in a row, and you'd be forgiven if you've already binged the highly anticipated second season. It's on our best Netflix shows round-up for a reason but if you're hungry for even more great K-Dramas, I've got you covered.

Netflix actually has a lot of Korean-language titles and many of them are highly rated, the three I've chosen for this week's list all have glowing 100% Rotten Tomatoes ratings so the critics agree that they're worth your time. Korean drama is so varied so I've chosen three very different stories which will hopefully encourage you to go and seek out even more.

Here are my top three K-Dramas to watch after the latest season of Squid Game. Unfortunately, because Netflix has announced a new price hike, if you're a Netflix subscriber you might want to watch these quickly before your next bill goes up.

A Killer Paradox

RT score: 100%

100% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: 45–63 minutes

45–63 minutes Creator: Son Seung-ae

If it's a crime-thriller series you're after, A Killer Paradox had me hooked from the very first episode. Here, a discharged solider struggles to find purpose in life, taking a job at a convenience store and relies on his parents for support. But when he accidentally murders a serial killer, his life changes forever and he finds a new purpose; becoming a vigilante and ridding the streets of bad people.

That's all well and good, but a detective soon gets word of these murders and begins to pursue him, leading to a cat and mouse chase with lots of thrilling twists and turns. I would love to see a second season of this, but it's just as good as a one-off series.

Chicken Nugget

RT score: 100%

100% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: 28–37 minutes

28–37 minutes Creator: Kwon Mi-kyung

If you'd prefer a comedy, Chicken Nugget is so bizarre it's wonderful and is basically The Fly if instead of turning into a horrific human-fly mutant, Jeff Goldblum became a chicken nugget instead. No seriously. But before you roll your eyes, as silly as the concept is, it's got that 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating for a reason. It's actually surprisingly good and is the kind of show people might watch to make fun of, then actually end up eating their words.

When his daughter transforms herself into a chicken nugget, a man teams up with her love interest to try and figure out what's going on. There's a lot of mystery and heart at the core of this, don't be too put off by the ridiculous concept. It's probably one of the most unique shows out there.

Queen of Tears

RT score: 100%

100% Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Length: 80-90 minutes

80-90 minutes Creator: Park Ji-eun

Here's a romantic comedy if you're in the mood for a love story. As much as K-Drama is known for being violent, shocking, and in the case of Chicken Nugget, surreal, there's also some great romance out there and Queen of Tears is the perfect place to start. This series explores the nuances of a married couple going through a difficult time together, balancing comedy and drama very well indeed.

When a woman is diagnosed with brain cancer, she and her husband's already troubled three year marriage faces a devastating challenge. This series tackles all the emotions that come with difficult news and how it affects lives and relationships, it's definitely one of the best rom-coms out there.