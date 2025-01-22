Squid Game season 2 is Netflix's reigning champion – here are 3 more K-Dramas with perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes scores
These Korean-language dramas are in the same league as Squid Game
Squid Game season 2 has been top of the Netflix charts for four weeks in a row, and you'd be forgiven if you've already binged the highly anticipated second season. It's on our best Netflix shows round-up for a reason but if you're hungry for even more great K-Dramas, I've got you covered.
Netflix actually has a lot of Korean-language titles and many of them are highly rated, the three I've chosen for this week's list all have glowing 100% Rotten Tomatoes ratings so the critics agree that they're worth your time. Korean drama is so varied so I've chosen three very different stories which will hopefully encourage you to go and seek out even more.
Here are my top three K-Dramas to watch after the latest season of Squid Game. Unfortunately, because Netflix has announced a new price hike, if you're a Netflix subscriber you might want to watch these quickly before your next bill goes up.
A Killer Paradox
- RT score: 100%
- Age rating: TV-MA
- Length: 45–63 minutes
- Creator: Son Seung-ae
If it's a crime-thriller series you're after, A Killer Paradox had me hooked from the very first episode. Here, a discharged solider struggles to find purpose in life, taking a job at a convenience store and relies on his parents for support. But when he accidentally murders a serial killer, his life changes forever and he finds a new purpose; becoming a vigilante and ridding the streets of bad people.
That's all well and good, but a detective soon gets word of these murders and begins to pursue him, leading to a cat and mouse chase with lots of thrilling twists and turns. I would love to see a second season of this, but it's just as good as a one-off series.
Chicken Nugget
- RT score: 100%
- Age rating: TV-MA
- Length: 28–37 minutes
- Creator: Kwon Mi-kyung
If you'd prefer a comedy, Chicken Nugget is so bizarre it's wonderful and is basically The Fly if instead of turning into a horrific human-fly mutant, Jeff Goldblum became a chicken nugget instead. No seriously. But before you roll your eyes, as silly as the concept is, it's got that 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating for a reason. It's actually surprisingly good and is the kind of show people might watch to make fun of, then actually end up eating their words.
When his daughter transforms herself into a chicken nugget, a man teams up with her love interest to try and figure out what's going on. There's a lot of mystery and heart at the core of this, don't be too put off by the ridiculous concept. It's probably one of the most unique shows out there.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Queen of Tears
- RT score: 100%
- Age rating: TV-14
- Length: 80-90 minutes
- Creator: Park Ji-eun
Here's a romantic comedy if you're in the mood for a love story. As much as K-Drama is known for being violent, shocking, and in the case of Chicken Nugget, surreal, there's also some great romance out there and Queen of Tears is the perfect place to start. This series explores the nuances of a married couple going through a difficult time together, balancing comedy and drama very well indeed.
When a woman is diagnosed with brain cancer, she and her husband's already troubled three year marriage faces a devastating challenge. This series tackles all the emotions that come with difficult news and how it affects lives and relationships, it's definitely one of the best rom-coms out there.
You might also like
- Squid Game season 2 continues to smash records for Netflix, but it's still can't compete with the streamer's most-watched non-English show of all-time
- New Netflix movies: the biggest films to stream in January 2025
- 4 movies leaving Netflix in January with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes you won't want to miss
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.