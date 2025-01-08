Squid Game season 2 continues to smash records for Netflix, but it's still can't compete with the streamer's most-watched non-English show of all-time

Squid Game season 2 continues to break on Netflix after its December 26, 2024 launch

The hit show's latest season has been viewed by 126.2 million people

It's still got a long way to go to usurp its forebear as the most-watched non-English TV Original, though

Squid Game season 2 arrived over the 2024 festive season and, unsurprisingly, it's continuing to break records on Netflix.

As revealed by the streaming titan during this week's update to its Top 10 lists, one of the best Netflix shows' second season is dominating its competitors in the non-English language category. Indeed, its closest rival, which is – funnily enough – Squid Game's debut season, simply can't compete in the viewership stakes, with season 2 accruing four times as many minutes streamed as its predecessor over the past seven days (December 31 to January 7). If this was a real-life version of the eponymous battle royale-style games, Squid Game's sophomore season would've already walked away with the prize money.

That said, season 2 has a long way to go in order to become the most-watch non-English Netflix original series of all-time. Ironically, it's currently being kept off top spot by – yep, you guessed it – Squid Game season 1. So, how close is season 2 getting to potentially knocking its predecessor off its perch? Well, it's got a long way to go, and the below data suggests...

How many people have watched Squid Game season 2?

(Image credit: Netflix)

At the time of writing, Squid Game season 2 has been seen 126.2 million times in its first two weeks on the world's best streaming service – that's a record for a Netflix TV Original, by the way – with a total of 904.7 million hours viewed.

By comparison, the first season was watched by over 265 million people and has amassed an eye-watering 2.2 billion hours viewed since its mid-2021 release. With numbers like that, I doubt this season will come close to matching its forebear's unprecedented success.

Nevertheless, there's been plenty of promotional material, for Squid Game season 2, not to mention fan fervor for the hit show's return, which has no doubt contributed to its recent success. Recently, Duolingo launched a terrifying campaign to try and encourage people to learn Korean, playing on the brand's creepy vibes which teamed scarily well with the Squid Game pink guards.

If season 2 doesn't manage to defeat season 1, it'll be up to the survival drama's third and final entry to try and do so. Squid Game season 3 is set to arrive sometime this year, too, so we may not have long to wait for an answer to that brain-teaser.

