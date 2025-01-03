You can now play red light, green light in Call of Duty thanks to new Squid Game collab

The Call of Duty Squid Game event has arrived

It features new modes and operator skins

There is also an Event Pass with free skins to earn

A new Squid Game crossover event has arrived in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in collaboration with Netflix. It introduces new in-game multiplayer modes, free rewards, and plenty of cosmetic skins.

The highlight for me is the introduction of the Red Light, Green Light multiplayer mode which lets you recreate the iconic death game from the show. It’s divided into three rounds, with players attempting to reach a finish line under the watchful eye of the creepy Young-hee doll.

You can only move when the doll says ‘Green Light’, with unlucky players immediately executed if they fail. Interestingly, weapons are introduced in rounds two and three allowing you to speed up the game by eliminating other players yourself.

It’s not the only new mode, however, as there is also Pentathlon - which mixes Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint with the all-new Piggy Bank Team Deathmach and Roulette. Piggy Bank Team Deathmatch sees each elimination contribute to a Mega Piggy Bank, which rewards a massive payout during the match.

Roulette rewards players for scoring eliminations with the Roulette Handgun, which has a small chance of killing you every time it is fired.

The Squid Game Moshpit seems to offer a more traditional multiplayer experience, though it does have some interesting twists. It includes Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint but with new Squid Game inspired mechanics. This includes the Red Light, Green Light Scorestreak, a Piggy Bank which can drop on eliminations for added score, and the Roulette Handgun.

Zombies is also getting the Squid Game treatment with new Squid Game variants of Liberty Falls and Citadelle des Morts. These feature distinct Green Light and Red Light phases, with the latter draining Essence from players that move. There’s also a Dead Light phase, which spawns more powerful enemies.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Things are getting squiddy over in Call of Duty: Warzone too, with new Squid Game challenges for players to master.

(Image credit: Activision)

Earned XP across Black Ops 6 and Warzone contributes to the new Squid Game Event Pass, which is free for all players. There is also an optional Premium Track, which costs 1,100 COD Points. The free path contains two operator skins (the ‘Player 006’ skin for Niran and the ‘Player 115 Skin’ for Maya) in addition to a new melee weapon. Those who purchase the Premium Track can bag new weapon Blueprints, plus the exclusive Front Man operator.

Finally, three new Squid Game bundles are dropping in the in-game store. This includes the Squid Game 2: Pink Guards Tracer Pack, Squid Game 2: The VIPs Tracer Pack, and the Squid Game 2: Young-hee Tracer Pack. The latter gives you the seriously creepy Young-hee operator, plus a new finishing move and some other digital goodies.