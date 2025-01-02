Expect more improvements to the PlayStation Portal experience as Sony plans "incremental steps" to make game streaming better

Sony is planning gradual, measured updates to the PlayStation Portal experience

Executive Hiromi Wakai explains "incremental steps" will be taken to improve gaming on the device

Peak time for PS Portal usage is around 9pm, according to Sony

It seems that more PlayStation Portal improvements will be coming in 2025 and potentially beyond, and Sony is paying close attention to community feedback.

That's according to Sony Interactive Entertainment's vice president of product management, Hiromi Wakai. In an interview with Game File, Wakai explained that Sony will likely be taking a more measured, long-term approach to expanding PlayStation Portal's feature set.

“PS Portal was a new type of product for us, so we wanted to be extra careful to ensure our users get the best possible user experience,” Wakai said, referencing the addition of PS5 game streaming via the cloud to PlayStation Portal. She added: “We want to continue that approach with PS Portal, and make incremental steps based on community reception on the beta.”

Wakai also noted that PS Portal owners might just be bigger gamers than you, telling Game File: “Players who own a PS Portal tend to spend more time playing games than those who don’t. Of course, it’s likely that users who purchase PS Portal were naturally more engaged in the first place, however, our data shows that PS Portal owners tend to spend more time playing games compared to non-owners.”

It's also stated in the interview that peak time for PlayStation Portal usage appears to be around 9pm - roughly an hour later than the PS5 console itself. This could suggest that players are hopping off of their consoles and continuing play sessions on the Portal, whether that be to wind down with a game in bed or to hand the TV over to someone else in the house.

You might also like...