Loads of fresh content is coming to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 in 2025

More updates to coming to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 in 2025

This includes a new Champion, difficulty mode, and more

The highly anticipated Horde Mode will also release in 2025

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 was one of the surprise hits of 2024 and has received plenty of fresh content updates throughout the year. It looks like that momentum isn’t going to slow down as we move into 2025, with loads of big new additions on the way.

The most recent Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 community update has given us our first glimpse at what’s coming next with developer Saber Interactive promising “that 2025 will be just as epic as 2024.”

The blog post begins with a brief summary of some of the updates that the game has received since it launched on September 9, which includes new PvE missions, additional cosmetic packs, and more.

We can expect fresh PvP content in 2025, starting with a new PvP map. This map will be “set in a closed environment with many narrow passages” encouraging you to engage in more frantic melee combat. Custom lobbies are finally on the way, allowing you to change the match timer limit, class restrictions, and enable modifiers.

There will be no shortage of new content for PvE players either. The highly-anticipated Horde Mode, which sees you surviving for as long as possible against waves of enemies, will be released “later in 2025”. Prestige Rank is coming too, introducing new ways to progress and upgrade your classes. This is on top of a new difficulty level to conquer with its own new rewards.

We now know that the next Champion added to the game will be a powerful sniper from the Salamander Chapter. On top of all this, the Battle Barge will be expanded through the introduction of the Datavault - a new area with unlockable information on the game.

If you're interested in diving in, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors