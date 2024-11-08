Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is coming to PS5 with PS5 Pro support at launch
You can pre-order now
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will release on PS5 in December
- Two editions are up for pre-order now
- The game first launched on PC in 2022, followed by Xbox Series X and S in 2023
Horde survival co-op game Warhammer 40,000 Darktide is finally coming to PlayStation 5, more than two years after it first launched on PC and over a year since its Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S debut.
The game is available to pre-order now and will release on December 3. There are two separate editions to choose from, the regular version which costs $39.99 / £32.99 and the $59.99 / £49.99 Imperial Edition.
The Imperial Edition includes base game and some additional content, like the Loyalist Pack (which adds four unique class outfits and eight weapon skin patterns), the Mortis Veteran Portrait Frame, the Caducadas Backpack, and 2,500 Aquilas in-game currency. Those who pre-order this more premium version will be able to play six days early, too.
The PS5 version of the game will launch with all major content and improvements that have been added to the other versions since the game’s launch. This means that you will be able to experience the massive recent ‘Unlocked and Loaded’ update, which overhauled the game’s weapon progression systems, right out of the gate.
Time to go Pro?
The Warhammer 40,000 Darktide store page reveals that the game will support vibration and trigger effects on the DualSense Wireless Controller. It also shows that it will be enhanced for the PlayStation 5 Pro, though provides few additional details.
According to PlayStation fan website PSU, the PS5 Pro version will run in glorious 4K at 60fps. There will then be two modes available for regular PS5 owners, a Performance Mode, which will run at 1440p with a 60fps frame rate, and a 4K 30fps Quality Mode.
