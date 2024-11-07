Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.3 adds two new playable agents, new story content, and special events

Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.3 is out now

It adds the Tsukishiro Yanagi and Lighter playable agents

Other new content includes additional story episodes

The latest major update for Zenless Zone Zero, Version 1.3 or 'Virtual Revenge', is now live and it brings heaps of content for new and returning players.

The headline additions are two new playable agents, Tsukishiro Yanagi and Lighter. Yanagi is an S-rank Anomaly Electric agent and part of the Section 6 faction. Her combat style offers multiple stances with different types of buffs, plus the ability to trigger the Polarity Disorder special effect for a huge burst of damage against enemies with the Anomaly infliction.

Lighter is another S-rank agent, this time Stun Fire and part of the Sons of Calydon gang. He is equipped with elemental attribute boosts, with the ability to recover Morale as teammates consume energy. With enough Moral he can enter a Morale Burst state, which massively increases his power.

Two new S-Rank W-Engines have also been introduced, the Anomaly Timeweaver and Stun Blazing Laurel. This is on top of two new A-Rank Bangboos, the cute Babbieboo and the Knightboo. The Knightboo can be obtained now through the new The 'Mystery of Arpeggio Fault' in-game event.

As you would expect, new story content is also part of the update with the titular 'Virtual Revenge' special episode. This is alongside a new agent story for Lighter.

This is all on top of updates to existing areas, including the new San–Z Studio building in Lumina Square which is accompanied by a new Display Stand in Random Play which can be used to show off items obtained there.

A sandwich truck has arrived in Lumina Square too, but will only be around for the duration of the limited 'When Sandwiches Come A Knockin' event. A flurry of other events have also begun, with one allowing you to obtain ten Encrypted Master Tape items simply for logging in every day.

There is an awful lot of content and this summary is only just scratching the surface of what Version 1.3 brings. You can find a full breakdown on the official Update Details page of the Zenless Zone Zero website.

If you want to dive in, Zenless Zone Zero is available now as a free-to-play title on PlayStation 5 and mobile.