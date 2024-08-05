Selfies are coming to Zenless Zone Zero and it's what I'm most excited for in the Version 1.1 update

Version 1.1, the first major update for Zenless Zone Zero, is on the way and it’s bringing new playable agents, a fresh chapter in the story, and loads of free pulls to help you unlock the latest characters. It’s shaping up to be a real treat for those of us who are currently pouring hours into the free-to-play action role-playing game (ARPG) but there’s one particular addition that I’m really looking forward to - and it might not be something that’s on your radar just yet.

I’m talking about the upcoming changes to the in-game camera, which include the new ability to take photos with a range of colorful filters and the option to take selfies at long last. This might sound like a relatively minor inclusion compared to the rest of the content in the update, but it finally starts to address one of my biggest complaints with the game.

Say cheese

There’s no getting around the fact that the hub world of Zenless Zone Zero is small and a little barren. Set in the post-apocalyptic city of New Eridu, a large chunk of the early game is spent in Sixth Street - a tiny neighborhood district that consists of just a few roads and a couple shops.

As most of the combat action happens over in the Hollow, there’s really not much reason to explore Sixth Street after you’ve uncovered its smattering of Lost Cargo Trucks (supply drops that don’t take more than a few minutes to locate) and chatted to some of the local NPCs. It’s a real shame, as it’s an absolutely beautiful location and, even as larger environments have unlocked, I’ve been crying out for a compelling reason to go back and spend some more time there.

I’m especially keen to get some snaps with my faves

Thankfully, these new camera features look like just the thing to get me back out again. They’re tied to a new set of quests centered around street photography, which see you capturing special photos to fulfill specific criteria. This seems like an enjoyable diversion in itself, challenging you to learn the environment for the perfect shot, but I’m excited to discover what they will bring to the table outside of these quests too.

Anyone who has spent any time wandering around will tell you that some of the game’s cast can randomly appear in the streets for unique interactions. A quick selfie would be the perfect way to mark the occasion and gives us a rare opportunity to see the protagonist spending time with agents outside of story cutscenes. I’m especially keen to get some snaps with my faves, like the shark maid Ellen in her cute casual outfit.

The opportunity to grab some fun commemorative photos also gives you even more reason to pursue hangout events, which can be unlocked by raising your trust level with the main characters. Given the game’s huge fanbase, I’m expecting my social media feed to be flooded with others comparing their pics, which seems a brilliant way to foster an even more active community.

If you want to get involved, the Version 1.1 ‘Undercover R&B’ update is set to go live on August 14 on every platform where Zenless Zone Zero is currently available. This includes PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile.