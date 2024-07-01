Latest Honkai: Star Rail collaboration brings us an adorable gaming PC inspired by our favorite intergalactic gamer

Honkai: Star Rail developer Hoyoverse has unveiled a new collaboration with PC gaming accessory manufacturer Hyte and pre-built gaming PC company iBuyPower.

It brings an eye-catching line of products inspired by Silver Wolf, a space-faring hacker and gamer from the popular free-to-play turn-based role-playing game (RPG).

The star of the show is easily the upcoming Official HYTE Y70 Silver Wolf Limited Edition Case, which comes in a beautiful lavender and black color scheme. It features tempered glass front and back panels emblazoned with some excellent art of Silver Wolf herself alongside plenty of adorable chibi-style mascots.

On the back of the case, you will find a metal ‘wanted’ badge displaying her silhouette and a number starting with ‘5100000001’. The case will cost $299.99 and is available in limited quantities. Those who place a pre-order will receive an exclusive acrylic keychain while supplies last.

The partnership will see the release of the RDY Y70 Silver Wolf Edition system too, a pre-built PC from iBuyPower featuring the limited edition case. It will come packing an Intel Core i9 14900KF CPU, Asus RTX 4070 Ti GPU, 2x 2TB M.2 Gen 4 NVMe SSDs, 32GB (2x16GB) of 6000 MHz DDR5 RGB RAM, an iBuyPower 360MM RGB AIO cooler, and a 750W High Power 80PLUS Gold Power Supply.

Just like the case, the pre-built PC is absolutely stunning and includes some seriously attractive lighting. All of these high-spec parts don’t come cheap though. While the exact specification is still subject to change, it is expected to ship later this year for $2,299. You can currently place a pre-order deposit of $299, with the 100 purchasers set to receive an M.Rage Silver Wolf Racer Series Bomber Jacket, an exclusive acrylic keychain, a desktop wallpaper pack, and a “surprise wearable gift” as a bonus.

The Official Hyte Silver Wolf Keycap Set and Desk Pad Bundle has also been revealed. This costs $129.99 and includes 252 individual keycaps, decorated with elements inspired by Silver Wolf’s character design and set of abilities, in addition to a large 900 x 400mm desk pad featuring the character. Just like the case, those who place a pre-order for this bundle will receive an exclusive acrylic keychain while supplies last.

Regarding the product reveal, King Perez de Tagle, the marketing executive producer of Hyte and iBuyPower, said that “to have the opportunity to partner with HoYoverse, a world leader in creating tremendously immersive gaming and pop culture experiences on such an extensive project, is such an honor and a dream come true.”

de Tagle continues by saying: “As players of the hit game ourselves, we've spared no expense on true-to-lore details in these bundles to ensure fans can showcase their adoration of both Honkai: Star Rail and Silver Wolf in the best way possible via their desktop aesthetic.”