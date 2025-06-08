Beige is beautiful: Retro 1980s PC hides a GeForce RTX 5060 Ti and even has fake 5.25-inch bay covers, because why not
Looks like 1985 on the outside, but crunches frames like a modern workstation
- SilverStone’s FLP01 case brings old-school charm, complete with fake floppy drives and retro lights
- arkhive Business Limited comes with RTX 5060 Ti and offers real creative power
- Noctua cooling keeps the retro shell silent while the modern internals do all the heavy lifting
Arc has unveiled a curious blend of nostalgia and modern performance with its desktop system, the "arkhive Business Limited," now available via PC Shop Ark.
The Japanese device is housed in SilverStone’s FLP01 case, designed after the classic 1980s PC-9801, and features distinctive styling, including a fake 5.25-inch bay cover and mock indicator lights.
The vintage aesthetic may evoke beige memories of dial-up tones and DOS prompts, but its internals suggest something far more capable, perhaps even worthy of use as a video editing or workstation PC, if judged solely on specs.
Nostalgia meets modern power
The base models come in two CPU versions: Intel’s Core Ultra 7 265 and AMD’s Ryzen 7 9700X. Both models are paired with 32GB of RAM and a 2TB NVMe SSD, and are cooled using a Noctua air cooler, a name respected for silence and efficiency rather than flair.
Graphics are handled by the new GeForce RTX 5060 Ti, whose 16GB of VRAM places it squarely in the mid-range performance bracket.
While that might not win over hardcore gamers, it should be more than sufficient for creative professionals and could make the system a viable business PC for those needing GPU acceleration in Adobe apps or 3D workloads.
Physically, the PC measures 440 x 362 x 170 mm, a footprint that’s not particularly compact by modern standards.
It comes with Windows 11 Home preinstalled and includes an 80PLUS GOLD 850W power supply.
However, with a price tag of 299,800 yen (about $2,081) and lacking even a standard optical drive (unless added via a limited-time campaign), some may question whether the retro shell justifies the cost.
PC Shop Ark is now accepting orders with full BTO (build-to-order) options, allowing for further customization.
The company appears to be banking on a blend of nostalgia and performance to attract buyers, but the arkhive Business Limited may appeal more to the heart than the head.
Via PCWatch
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
