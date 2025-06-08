Corsair One i600 comes in a choice of wood and metal finishes, combining beauty and performance

It's powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor and Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 5080 GPU

It has a full range of ports for pro-grade tasks and whisper quiet liquid cooling

The Corsair ONE i600 is a compact workstation PC that, that for me, really stands out in both design and performance.

There are two finishes available – Metal Dark and Wood Dark. The latter is the most eye-catching and combines dark recycled aluminum with real FSC-certified walnut wood side panels. Every panel has a unique grain, giving each unit a slightly different finish.

It’s not just the outside where the Corsair ONE i600 shines of course. Inside there’s Intel’s Core Ultra 9 285K processor, paired with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 5080 GPU. The system is built for heavy creative workloads, gaming, and AI applications, with 64GB of DDR5-6400 RAM.

Liquid cooled performance

Storage is spread across two M.2 NVMe SSDs, 2TB each for a total of 4TB, configured to separate system and project files or gaming libraries. There's also an additional 2TB secondary drive, giving users even more options for local data storage.

To keep temperatures in check, Corsair includes dual 240mm liquid coolers, one for the CPU and another for the GPU. Corsair says this setup runs quietly, even under heavy load, with fan noise typically staying under 35dBA.

A tri-spoke vent design helps maximize passive airflow within the micro-ATX chassis.

On the outside, users get access to a full suite of ports. Up front, there are two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, and a combo headphone/mic jack. Around back, connectivity includes a USB 20Gbps Type-C port, a USB 10Gbps Type-A port, four USB 5Gbps Type-A ports, and two legacy USB 2 ports.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Networking options are 2.5G Ethernet, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 support included as standard.

The system draws power from a 1000W SFX 80 PLUS Gold power supply and runs Windows 11 Home out of the box. It weighs 15kg and ships with a two-year warranty.

With customizable front-panel lighting and Corsair’s control software for thermal and lighting management, the i600 is aimed at those who want power without compromising on form. It’s priced at $4,999.99 and available now.