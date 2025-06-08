This is probably the most beautiful workstation PC you will see in 2025: I can't take my eyes off the delicate wooden grain of the Corsair One i600
It looks like furniture, but performs like a high-end rig
- Corsair One i600 comes in a choice of wood and metal finishes, combining beauty and performance
- It's powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor and Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 5080 GPU
- It has a full range of ports for pro-grade tasks and whisper quiet liquid cooling
The Corsair ONE i600 is a compact workstation PC that, that for me, really stands out in both design and performance.
There are two finishes available – Metal Dark and Wood Dark. The latter is the most eye-catching and combines dark recycled aluminum with real FSC-certified walnut wood side panels. Every panel has a unique grain, giving each unit a slightly different finish.
It’s not just the outside where the Corsair ONE i600 shines of course. Inside there’s Intel’s Core Ultra 9 285K processor, paired with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 5080 GPU. The system is built for heavy creative workloads, gaming, and AI applications, with 64GB of DDR5-6400 RAM.
Liquid cooled performance
Storage is spread across two M.2 NVMe SSDs, 2TB each for a total of 4TB, configured to separate system and project files or gaming libraries. There's also an additional 2TB secondary drive, giving users even more options for local data storage.
To keep temperatures in check, Corsair includes dual 240mm liquid coolers, one for the CPU and another for the GPU. Corsair says this setup runs quietly, even under heavy load, with fan noise typically staying under 35dBA.
A tri-spoke vent design helps maximize passive airflow within the micro-ATX chassis.
On the outside, users get access to a full suite of ports. Up front, there are two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, and a combo headphone/mic jack. Around back, connectivity includes a USB 20Gbps Type-C port, a USB 10Gbps Type-A port, four USB 5Gbps Type-A ports, and two legacy USB 2 ports.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Networking options are 2.5G Ethernet, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 support included as standard.
The system draws power from a 1000W SFX 80 PLUS Gold power supply and runs Windows 11 Home out of the box. It weighs 15kg and ships with a two-year warranty.
With customizable front-panel lighting and Corsair’s control software for thermal and lighting management, the i600 is aimed at those who want power without compromising on form. It’s priced at $4,999.99 and available now.
You might also like
- These are the best mini PC choices around right now
- And these are best mobile workstations to suit your every need
- HP's Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 395 laptop with 128GB RAM goes on sale everywhere in the US
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.