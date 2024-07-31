Hoyoverse fans won't want to miss this latest limited edition PC case

The latest collaboration between developer Hoyoverse and PC gaming accessory manufacturer Hyte is here and it’s one that Honkai Impact 3rd fans shouldn’t miss.

Two separate limited edition bundles have been announced, both inspired by Songque - one of the central characters of Honkai Impact 3rd who was recently made playable as a Valkyrie.

Firstly, there’s the Official Y40 Songque Encased Fortune Case Bundle, which includes a stunning licensed PC case in addition to a set of custom fan shrouds. The case features exclusive artwork designed by Hoyoverse which is printed on the inside of the glass side panels, plus loads of nifty details like a custom backlit power button and a metal badge that displays the number of your edition.

The set of fan shrouds is adorned with iconography that should be immediately recognizable to any die-hard Songque fans, such as her signature sunglasses. They can be fitted to the case for some added personalization.

The second bundle is the Official Songque Shadowdimmer Keycap Set and Encased Fortune Desk Pad Bundle. This comes with a collection of 254 custom keycaps inspired by the character, each a stunning emerald hue. They are illuminated with bright gold lettering in addition to a subtle Japanese sub legend and work with MX keyboards in US, UK, or Japanese layouts among others.

The bundle also contains an absolutely adorable desk mat, featuring the same art as the PC case. It’s a lovely set overall and would be a great fit for a Honkai Impact 3rd themed setup.

Both bundles are currently available to pre-order with international shipping options. The Official Y40 Songque Encased Fortune Case Bundle costs $179.99, while the Official Songque Shadowdimmer Keycap Set and Encased Fortune Desk Pad Bundle is priced at $129.99.

Those who pre-order either bundle early will get an exclusive Sonque’s Encased Fortune wall scroll, with a detailed print of the collaboration artwork that you can hang above your setup.

If you’re not familiar with Honkai Impact 3rd but want to give it a try, it is currently available as a free-to-play title for mobile and PC. The game received a major update in February this year which introduced a vast amount of new story content and a new, more open structure that should make it much more familiar to those who have already played other Hoyoverse titles like Honkai: Star Rail, Zenless Zone Zero, and Genshin Impact.