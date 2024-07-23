You can now drive one of the ugliest cars ever made in Fortnite thanks to latest collaboration

The newest Fortnite collaboration is here and it gives you the chance to drive around the popular battle royale game in what is perhaps one of the least aesthetically pleasing vehicles ever made.

The Cybertruck has officially made its Fortnite debut and will be available in the item shop as a Combat Vehicle later today. This means that, if you choose to buy it, any car that you enter during a typical online match will automatically transform into a Cybertruck.

The real-world electric vehicle from automaker Tesla features ‘armor glass’ windows, which infamously broke live on stage after being hit by a metal ball in an early demonstration back in 2019. Hopefully players that use it in-game will be provided with a little more protection than that.

Even though its design has some die-hard fans, broken windows are far from the truck’s biggest problems as it has suffered multiple recalls this year, including for a very alarming design flaw that could cause the accelerator pedal to become stuck down in certain circumstances. If you see the occasional Cybertruck embedded in the side of a building in Tilted Towers during your next match, that might be why.

The Cybertruck’s inclusion in the game was first revealed in a post to the Fortnite X / Twitter account which contained a brief animated trailer showing the truck pulling multiple other vehicles. This is presumably a reference to the manufacturer's claims that the vehicle has an 11,000 pound towing capacity.

As you might expect, users flooded the replies with mocking comments. “That’s unrealistic,” one remarked, “the Cybertruck wouldn’t have made it up a hill.”

“So will it break down on the side of the road every five minutes?” asked another.

A viral post even suggested that there was “an unspoken rule” among players to “drop whatever they’re doing to force a Cybertruck user back to the lobby.” We'll have to wait and see whether this is actually the case.

If you're still keen to get behind the wheel, Fortnite is available as a free-to-play title on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Amazon Luna.